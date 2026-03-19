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New Irish Embassy office opened in Nigeria will ‘advance Ireland’s interests’ across West Africa
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New Irish Embassy office opened in Nigeria will ‘advance Ireland’s interests’ across West Africa

A NEW building for the Irish embassy in Nigeria was opened this week.

Minister Jack Chambers formally launched the new office in Abuja, which will serve as a “hub to advance Ireland’s interests in Nigeria and across the neighbouring countries of West Africa” the Irish Government has confirmed.

“Today’s opening of the new Embassy building marks an exciting new chapter in Ireland’s engagement in Abuja, the capital of Africa’s largest nation,” Mr Chambers, who is Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, said.

“It is a testament to and a clear signal of our Government’s commitment to build on the excellent relationship we enjoy with Nigeria, and the wider West African region,” he added.

Minister Jack Chambers is in Nigeria this week (Pic: DFA.ie)

The office is part of the government’s Global Ireland strategy, which aims to double the scope and impact of the nation’s global footprint.

It also saw new embassies opened in Morocco and Senegal recently.

“With a population of more than 200 million people, Nigeria is an important strategic partner for the European Union, and its Member States, and so it is fitting that the new Embassy is co-located on the European Union compound,” Minister Chambers said.

“I believe that this co-location will drive further collaboration between our diplomatic teams, as well as state agencies, providing a platform to unlock new opportunities that will further benefit both Ireland and Nigeria.”

The Minister confirmed that Nigeria being the location of Ireland’s first diplomatic presence in Africa “reflects the long-standing ties between our two countries”.

“The new Embassy building commemorates this legacy,” he added.

“For example, the main event space will be named after Roger Casement, an iconic figure in Irish history who began his work in Old Calabar, in southern Nigeria.

“His legacy continues today through the Roger Casement Fellows whose human rights-related studies in Ireland are supported under the Irish Government’s Fellowship Programme.”

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See More: Abuja, Irish Embassy, Nigeria

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