UWCL REPORT | Valur 3-0 Shelbourne
Sport

UWCL REPORT | Valur 3-0 Shelbourne

30 July 2022; Heather O'Reilly of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Sligo Rovers and Shelbourne at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

SHELBOURNE SAW their UEFA Women's Champions League journey end on Sunday afternoon after losing 3-0 to Valur in the Champions Path Final in Slovenia.The SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions started brightly and should have done better with a free-kick inside the opposition's penalty area early on. Chances on goal were scarce after that.The small contingent of travelling Shelbourne supporters inside the Mestni Stadion Fazanerija were vocal throughout and the players kept them enthused with a solid defensive performance right up until they conceded the first goal.Valur, who are the reigning Icelandic champions, took the lead on 20 minutes when Shels failed to clear a corner kick and the ball fell to Cyera Hintzen who headed an effort off the crossbar and then hooked in the rebound.It was a soft goal to concede but Valur showed their class with their second just before the interval when a neat pass set Solveig Johannesdottir away, she cut inside and fired a shot under the body of goalkeeper Amanda Budden. Any attempt to mount a fightback in the second half was pretty much extinguished within a minute of the restart when Elisa Vidarsdottir somehow managed to get her cross-come-shot into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Shels didn't give up and Jessie Stapleton tried her luck on goal. But Budden was the busier of the two keepers and she was forced to pull off a couple of saves. The shot-stopper was sent off - for a second bookable offence - after the final whistle for words directed at the referee.Noel King's side must now switch their focus back to defending their WNL title and advancing in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup as the cruel reality is that they are out of Europe after just one loss.The Reds are back in WNL action on Saturday night when they travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to take on Galway WFC in a game that will be live on TG4 from 19:35.Valur: S Sigurdardottir; E Vidarsdottir, Edvardsdottir, Asgrimsdottir, Petursdottir; As Baldursdottir (Agustsdottir 68), Pedersen; Johannesdottir (Entz 74), Halldorsdottir (Speckmaier 64), Sigfusdottir (Jensen 64); Hintzen (Gudmundsdottir 74).Shelbourne: Budden; Keenan (White 79), Slattery, Fox, Doyle; O'Reilly (Larkin 56), Stapleton, Graham (Kavanagh 71), Starr; Murray (Kelly 56); Quinn (Glennon 71).Referee: Volha Tsiareshka (Bulgaria).

See More: Shelbourne, Women's Champions League

Related

Damien Duff gets a three-match ban and Shelbourne will remain at Tolka Park after redevelopment plans are scrapped
Sport 3 months ago

Damien Duff gets a three-match ban and Shelbourne will remain at Tolka Park after redevelopment plans are scrapped

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Noel King: Stephen Kenny woud be "a very lucky man at this stage to get a new contract"
Sport 9 months ago

Noel King: Stephen Kenny woud be "a very lucky man at this stage to get a new contract"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Damien Duff says Irish football facitlies are light years behind the GAA
Sport 9 months ago

Damien Duff says Irish football facitlies are light years behind the GAA

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Celtic overcome Hearts to move two points clear at the top of the table
Sport 15 hours ago

Celtic overcome Hearts to move two points clear at the top of the table

By: Gerard Donaghy

Collins' death deprived Ireland of 'best hope for reconciliation', Taoiseach tells Centenary Commemoration
News 16 hours ago

Collins' death deprived Ireland of 'best hope for reconciliation', Taoiseach tells Centenary Commemoration

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern grows over missing Shropshire woman police believe may be in Belfast
News 21 hours ago

Concern grows over missing Shropshire woman police believe may be in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Victim in Belfast murder investigation named as police arrest man
News 1 day ago

Victim in Belfast murder investigation named as police arrest man

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gary Neville has given an insight into what training with Roy Keane was like
Sport 1 day ago

Gary Neville has given an insight into what training with Roy Keane was like

By: Conor O'Donoghue