Virgin Media Sports to broadcast Liam Miller tribute match with all proceeds going to charity fund

VIRGIN MEDIA SPORTS have secured the broadcasting rights for the upcoming Liam Miller charity match at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

In a statement, the channel have confirmed that they will broadcast the entire game with all proceeds from the broadcast of the match, including all advertising and sponsorship revenues, going to the Liam Miller fund.

Virgin Media Sport will broadcast the Liam Miller Tribute Match live on Tuesday, 25 September.



Man United Legends v Rep of Ireland & Celtic Legends at @PaircUiCha0imh.

#VMSport — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 4, 2018

The game takes place on Tuesday September 25 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, the home of Cork GAA.

Advertisement

A team of Manchester United legends and former teammates of Miller’s will face off against a Celtic/Ireland XI.

Roy Keane will be player/manager of the Man United team, while Martin O’ Neill leads the Celtic/Ireland side.

Amongst those togging out will be Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff.

Highlights of the game will be available on a free-to-air basis on Virgin Media One.