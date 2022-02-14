Watch: 39-year-old's Wes Hoolahan's bit of magic for Cambridge United.
Sport

Watch: 39-year-old's Wes Hoolahan's bit of magic for Cambridge United.

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Wes Hoolahan of Cambridge United during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United at Montgomery Waters Meadow on October 23, 2021 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

 

WES HOOLAHAN is one of those Irish players that every Ireland fan can't help appreciate. His goal against Sweden at Euro 2016 is one Irish fans will never forget.

He's now producing the same moments of magic for his club side Cambridge United at the ripe age of 39.

For most footballer's that age is in the retirement zone, but the Dubliner doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Hoolhan achieved promotion to League One with his club side in 2014 and last year and is a star at the League One side.

Many people feel that Hoolahan should have got more than 43 caps for the Boys in Green as his time in an Ireland jersey came later in his career.

The playmaker produced one of his moments of magic this weekend in the 2-2 draw with Burton Albion.

Hoolahan picked the ball up on the right side of his box, glided past 4 opposition players and set up a lovely counter attack.

The Pirelli Stadium loves Wessi and even fans on social media enjoyed a bit of magic this weekend.

One user said:

"Main difference between Wes Hoolahan and other potential GOAT candidates in world football is that Wes can do it on pitches like this...at almost 40."

Another said:

"Look at the pitch. You just know Wes Hoolahan was the fella in school who could play on concrete with a tennis ball in a pair of Simon Hart's clicky shoes, white socks and too-short slacks, a duffle coat, and still drink it over the keeper."

Finally one compared Lionel Messi to the former Shels star and said that the Argentine wears Wes Hoolahan jammies.

"Lionel Messi wears Wes Hoolahan pajamas!"

He has nine assists in all competitions for his club side and as Irish fans here's to many more.

See More: Cambridge, Football, Wes Hoolohan

Related

Conor McGregor backs down in Tyson Fury social media spat
Sport 1 hour ago

Conor McGregor backs down in Tyson Fury social media spat

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Iain Henderson believes that Ireland can cope without Johnny Sexton
Sport 2 hours ago

Iain Henderson believes that Ireland can cope without Johnny Sexton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

WATCH: Irishman Liam Scales sets Celtic on course for Scottish Cup quarter-final with stunning strike
Sport 16 hours ago

WATCH: Irishman Liam Scales sets Celtic on course for Scottish Cup quarter-final with stunning strike

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Clare player wins whopping €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot
News 2 hours ago

Clare player wins whopping €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot

By: Connell McHugh

Appeal to trace urn containing baby's ashes that was stolen during burglary
News 18 hours ago

Appeal to trace urn containing baby's ashes that was stolen during burglary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged after £1.8m worth of drugs seized at Belfast Harbour
News 1 day ago

Man charged after £1.8m worth of drugs seized at Belfast Harbour

By: Gerard Donaghy

Farrell 'couldn't be more proud' of Ireland players despite Six Nations defeat to France
Sport 1 day ago

Farrell 'couldn't be more proud' of Ireland players despite Six Nations defeat to France

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat
News 1 day ago

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat

By: Gerard Donaghy