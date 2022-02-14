Watch: 39-year-old's Wes Hoolahan's bit of magic for Cambridge United.

WES HOOLAHAN is one of those Irish players that every Ireland fan can't help appreciate. His goal against Sweden at Euro 2016 is one Irish fans will never forget.

He's now producing the same moments of magic for his club side Cambridge United at the ripe age of 39.

For most footballer's that age is in the retirement zone, but the Dubliner doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Hoolhan achieved promotion to League One with his club side in 2014 and last year and is a star at the League One side.

Many people feel that Hoolahan should have got more than 43 caps for the Boys in Green as his time in an Ireland jersey came later in his career.

The playmaker produced one of his moments of magic this weekend in the 2-2 draw with Burton Albion.

Hoolahan picked the ball up on the right side of his box, glided past 4 opposition players and set up a lovely counter attack.

The Pirelli Stadium loves Wessi and even fans on social media enjoyed a bit of magic this weekend.

One user said:

"Main difference between Wes Hoolahan and other potential GOAT candidates in world football is that Wes can do it on pitches like this...at almost 40."

Another said:

"Look at the pitch. You just know Wes Hoolahan was the fella in school who could play on concrete with a tennis ball in a pair of Simon Hart's clicky shoes, white socks and too-short slacks, a duffle coat, and still drink it over the keeper."

Finally one compared Lionel Messi to the former Shels star and said that the Argentine wears Wes Hoolahan jammies.

"Lionel Messi wears Wes Hoolahan pajamas!"

He has nine assists in all competitions for his club side and as Irish fans here's to many more.