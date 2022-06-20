Watch: Ireland's Denise O' Suillvan score a 30-yard stunner for North Carolina Courage
Sport

DENISE O' SUILLVAN scored a worldie for North Carolina Courage in their National Women’s Soccer League game with Houston Dash. 

O' Sullivan's team lost 4-3, but it was the Cork Native's strike that stole the headlines.  

The Cork native reacted to a ball on the edge of the box from around 30 yards. The Ireland player chested the ball down and hit the ball on the volley past Houston's Jane Campbell to open the scoring.  

O' Sullivan wasn't present for Ireland's 1-0 win over the Philippines this week but will now join up with Vera Pauw's side in Antalya, Turkey ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifying clash against the Group A minnows. 

The squad will then fly out to Tbilisi ahead of next Monday’s World Cup qualifying clash against Georgia in Group A.  



 

Ireland have played a game less than Finland, who sit second in automatic qualification, and two behind Sweden, who are already heading to the World Cup in 2023.  

Ireland beat Georgia 11-0 in the reverse fixture when the sides played back in November, so they will be confident of a result.  

Vera Pauw spoke on O' Sullivan's inclusion and said: 'Denise O’Sullivan will come in tomorrow after her game today. Here, it was of course about winning, but getting rhythm and getting our game plan right.' 

O' Sullivan is Ireland's joint-top scorer with four goals. 

