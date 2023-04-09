WATCH: Roy Keane has fellow Sky Sports pundits in stitches with his take on Andy Robertson controversy
Roy Keane, right, wasn't impressed with Andy Robertson despite the Liverpool player appearing to be elbowed by an assistant referee (Images: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images; Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

IRELAND legend Roy Keane sparked laughter in the Sky Sports studio with his take on the Andy Robertson controversy following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Scottish defender Robertson as the players walked off the field at the end of the first half at Anfield.

To rub salt into the wound, the Reds player was then booked by referee Paul Tierney.

PGMOL, the body which oversees referees in England, has now launched an investigation into the incident.

Despite the seriousness of the matter, former Manchester United midfielder Keane had his fellow pundits in stitches with his take on the controversy.

Speaking after the game (above), the stern-faced Keane complained: "I said at half-time, 'Robertson, what a baby, what a big baby'.

"Just get on with the game."

Not the most brutal of insults from one of the game's hard men, but after a pregnant pause in the studio, Keane once again branded Robertson a baby, sparking guffaws among the other pundits.

Even the Cork man himself couldn't resist a wry smile at his impeccable comic timing.

Keane had indeed branded Robertson 'a baby' at half-time during the match (below), feeling the Liverpool defender contributed to the incident.

"Does he grab the linesman first? I'm not sure," said Keane.

"But Robertson is then complaining — he should be more worried about his defending.

"Do you know what he is, that Robertson? I've watched him a number of times, he's a big baby, that's what that guy is.

"Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending.

"He does grab the linesman first."

Premier League leaders Arsenal took a 2-0 lead at Anfield following a dominant start but Mo Salah's goal shortly before the break sparked a Liverpool revival.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shakes hands after the game with Constantine Hatzidakis, the assistant referee who appeared to elbow Reds defender Andy Robertson (Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Egyptian missed a penalty after the restart but Liverpool claimed a deserved share of the spoils thanks to Roberto Firmino's goal on 87 minutes.

Despite letting a two-goal lead slip, Arsenal had keeper Aaron Ramsdale to thank for rescuing a point with two world-class saves in injury-time from Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

The Gunners stay top on 73 points, six ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Liverpool remain in eighth, 12 points outside the Champions League places.

