Waterford hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45. 

Sport

Cork , Ireland - 31 July 2021; Former Waterford player Dan Shanahan congratulates Austin Gleeson after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Tipperary and Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. (Photo By Daire Brennan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Shanahan won Hurler of the Year with Waterford in 2007. His last appearance for his club Lismore came last month in their Waterford SHC quarter-final loss to Mount Sion. 

Speaking to WLR's 'Lár Na Páirce', he said, "I hung up the boots after the Mount Sion game. I was disappointed with the way it ended for me but that's sport. I've given 30 years to my club and I've no regrets. 

"I played one junior year, one intermediate year and the rest was all senior. It was phenomenal. I loved going up to my club, I loved putting on the jersey, I gave it everything I had on the good days and on the bad days. 

"I always say it to young lads in Lismore, the club is where you start, and the club is where you finish. I've had a fantastic career. I loved putting on the jersey and I'll never forget where I came from." 

The 47-year-old won four Munster titles from 1995 until 2010. In 2007, when he scored eight goals across championship, winning a Munster championship and a National League and scooping the Hurler of the Year award. 

Shanahan collected All-Stars in 2004, 2006 and 2007. He later served as Waterford selector under Derek McGrath's management, helping Waterford reach the All-Ireland final in 2017. 

