Wayne Rooney explained why Festy Ebosele was left out of the vital QPR game that relegated Derby
IRELAND'S FESTY Ebosele was dropped for Derby's vital game against QPR this weekend for a bad attitude stated Wayne Rooney.

The midlands club were docked 21 points for financial irregularities and were unable to make the ground up on Reading, who survived on 41 points.

Derby were relegated to League One after losing 1-0 to QPR on Monday without the Wexford native Ebosele,

He has shone for Wayne Rooney's side this season.

He will play for Italian side Udinese next year, but his time at Derby seems to be over.

“Festy’s attitude wasn’t right, wasn’t great. I left him out of the squad because of it,” Rooney said.

“I know he’s moved on to a new club but if you are here you give it everything, Luke Plange is an example, who has done the same but he gives everything.

The way I work, if you are off it, you can’t play, you will not play whether we are fighting relegation, fighting for trophies, you won’t play.”

Derby have three games left and the Ireland underage international is unlikely to play again for the relegated side.

In other news, a video of Wayne Rooney speaking to the players circulated online.

In the video he thanked the supporters and players in an emotional speech

We're grateful for the support you've shown us all season. It's been f***being tough, being hard, he said

Difficult moments for us, for you (fans) especially. But we've tried our best, we've given everything we can.

It's unfortunate we've been relegated but now we'll plan to make sure this club comes back."

