World Rugby to investigate Ireland's future RWC opponents Spain for possible eligibility breach

IRELAND'S FUTURE Rugby World Cup opponents Spain could come under the firing line of World Rugby for fielding an ineligible player.

Andy Farrell's men are set to play Spain at the World Cup in France next year in their Pool B opener in Bordeaux on the 9th of September.

The matter relates to the Rugby Europe Championship that doubled as qualification for next year's tournament in France. A review is set to take place over the matter.

A statement from the governing body on Monday read:

Rugby Europe acknowledges World Rugby Statement about a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 8 (eligibility to play for national representative teams) by the Spanish Rugby Union. https://t.co/N7CZaiFT61 — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) March 28, 2022

"World Rugby will convene an independent judicial committee to examine a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 8 (eligibility to play for national representative teams) by the Spanish Rugby Union during the Rugby Europe Championship 2021 and 2022, which doubled as the European qualification process for Rugby World Cup 2023.

"World Rugby was made aware of a potential breach concerning one member of the Spanish national men's senior team. Having concluded initial enquiries, the international federation believes a formal independent review is warranted as provided for by the World Rugby Regulations. The Spanish Rugby Union has been fully cooperative throughout the initial enquiries.

According to Rugby Pass the Romanian rugby union has filed a complaint against the Spanish.

The outlet also say "Spain were infamously thrown out of the 2019 tournament, also for an eligibility breach. The selection of Mathieu Belie, Bastien Fuster and Fabien Grammatico for matches in 2018 cost the Spaniards their chance of appearing at the finals in Japan.

The FER (Spanish Rugby Union) released out their own statement about the matter

“As World Rugby has made public this Monday and previously informed the Spanish Rugby Federation (FER), the highest body in our sport is going to examine a possible irregularity in the eligibility of a XV del León player during the Rugby Europe Championship 2021-2022, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in France.

“As indicated in its statement, World Rugby, which appreciates that the FER has collaborated from the outset by providing all the requested documentation, has appointed an independent committee to resolve this open file following a claim filed by the Romanian Rugby Federation (FRR).

“At the FER we are convinced that things have been done correctly and therefore we can only wait for the resolution of the independent committee appointed by World Rugby and chaired by Nigel Hampton and assisted by Pamela Woodman and Frank Hadden.

“Like World Rugby, the FER will not make any comments until the conclusion of the process.”

Spain has only been to one World Cup and that was back in 1999 and booked their first appearance after 24-years after they beat neighbors Portugal 33-28 to book their place at the event in France.

The side known as Los Leones are to be paired with Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and an Asia/Pacific qualifier if they do make it.