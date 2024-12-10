An unforgettable adventure in dazzling Dubai

THE New Year is on the horizon and if you are thinking about a location for your next holiday, well look no further.

If, like me, you are done with the cold and the wet weather, and keen to get an exciting trip into the diary for 2025, the eternally sunny Dubai could be just what you’re after.

And this is particularly the case if you have children to keep entertained.

This coveted holiday destination has plenty to offer for fun-seekers of all ages, as we found out during a recent break in the city which proved an unforgettable trip for the whole family.

One of seven countries that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai is the second largest to Abu Dhabi, but it is the most populated nation of the lot.

Now it is a notoriously popular place for a luxury holiday, renowned for its top-class resorts (Dubai boasts the world’s first seven-star hotel), gourmet dining and designer boutiques.

That all remains the case. It oozes glamour and high-end sophistication and offers equally high standards of service wherever you go.

But the secret that fans of the country have been hiding is that it’s not only a desirable destination for off-duty footballers and the uber-rich.

There is in fact so much beneath the city’s ultra-glamourous exterior that is accessible and enjoyable for all – especially the younger members of your travel party, as we found during our visit.

Located in the Arabian desert, where it sits along the south coast of the Persian Gulf, Dubai enjoys sunshine all year-round. And what’s not to like about that?

October to April are its mildest months, with average temperatures from around 20°C to 30°C, while in the summer months of May through September the weather heats up with average temperatures from high-30s to mid-40s.

At this point the excellent air conditioning found in the hotels, restaurants and malls throughout the city becomes your best friend, but its many free-to-access beaches, with their cooling sea breeze, are equally as refreshing when you need to cool off.

We visited in winter, with three children in tow, and the temperature was perfect - a balmy 30°C which meant t-shirts and shorts all round and not a coat or a pair of mittens in sight.

Our first port of call was our hotel, Anantara The Palm Dubai, which is located on the east crescent of Dubai’s man-made group of islands The Palm Jumeirah, which were built between 2001 and 2006 in the shape of a palm tree.

We knew as soon as we arrived that this was something special.

A tour of the site, from a more-than-obliging member of staff who took us to our room on one of the hotel’s many tuk-tuks, quickly revealed the epic levels of fun that were to be had.

The Thai-inspired hotel is located on the beach and has an infinity swimming pool with a stunning sea view offering a glimpse of the famous Dubai skyline. So far, so inviting.

It also has three swimming lagoons, which flow between its rooms, allowing you to swim back to your temporary home at any time of day.

To say this was a hit with our children would be a complete understatement.

We were lucky enough to stay in a lagoon access room, which meant we could swim right up to our door and grab a towel on our way in.

Our children absolutely loved the freedom of this, which meant they could dive in for a swim before breakfast and hop back in again after dinner.

For them swim time is always a priority, so having a pool for a back garden, well, that took them to bucket list levels of holiday happiness - and earned us some serious parent brownie points along the way.

There was more bucket list ticking in store for us all when we took a short boat trip across the Gulf to experience the hotel’s sister offering the Antantara World Islands resort.

Now this is a true slice of paradise.

Located on one of 300 man-made islands built off the coast of Dubai, around the same time the Palm itself was under development over 20 years ago, the World Islands idea was to create miniature versions of the seven world continents, with the islands representing each country.

Eventually these were to be developed to provide even more luxury destinations for people to visit while in the UAE, although so far only two of them are inhabited.

Anantara’s World Islands offering is on one of them.

This picture-perfect resort is located on the island that represents South America, and it truly is a breathtaking place.

Just a 15-minute speedboat ride away from the mainland, stepping onto this island feels like stepping into another world.

It is so laid-back and beautiful that it gives desert island vibes – the type of desert island where there is still a person available at all times to see to your every need and cook you a delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Our room for the night - I say room but it was in fact a stunning two-storey house - came with its own pool and beach access, so once checked in we really did not move any further than that.

Once again, our kids were determined to make the most of their brief slice of water-based heaven and spent the day dipping in the pool and transferring the short distance to the beach for a spot of paddling in the warm, still waters of the Persian Gulf.

Us adults did not need much persuading to do the same, and anyway, there was nowhere else to go.

The World Islands resort is designed for just that, sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the tranquillity of doing very little.

We were only a short ride away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai – we could still see that unique city skyline, dominated by the epic Burj Khalifa, from our beach-front dwellings – but it felt truly idyllic to spend some downtime in the peace and luxury that the Anantara World Islands offer.

And that downtime was well needed on our final night in Dubai as in the days that preceded it, we had chosen some of the most exhilarating activities on offer while exploring the city (more on those below).

It was the perfect place to end our short break and the start of what might well be a long-term love affair between us and this dazzling city.

Here are our five top attractions for anyone visiting Dubai with children…

Aquaventure World, at The Atlantis

No family holiday is complete without a trip to a waterpark and Dubai has the world’s largest.

Aquaventure World is located at the stunning Atlantis Hotel, which is located on The Palm.

With over 105 slides, attractions and experiences, located across 22.5 hectares, the mammoth waterpark holds the Guinness World Record for the most waterslides in one resort.

Some of its rides are among the highest and fastest in the world, but there is plenty to entertain visitors of all ages – and beach access too, for when you need to catch your breath.

It also boasts a huge aquarium, and opportunities to meet, feed and swim with bottlenose dolphins and sealions.

Arrive early and stay for the day, to get the best of out of this brilliant attraction – take a break at the Wavehouse for lunch, where you can watch your fellow water fans trying their luck at the Surf’s Up ride.

Sonora Camp

For all of its skyscrapers and luxury living, Dubai was originally a desert.

If you want to get a sense of the true culture and the heritage of the place the Sonora Camp is a must-visit.

We enjoyed the fabulous Dinner and Sunset Experience at the camp, which is located in the heart of the Arabian Desert at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

Arriving at around 4pm there was plenty time to enjoy camel rides, sandboarding and a hawk experience before watching the mesmerising sunset and heading down the dunes to the beautiful base camp below where a delicious dinner and fabulous live entertainment was waiting.

Fire shows, acrobats and music were all on offer over the course of the evening, as well as movies and marshmallow-toasting for the children, henna tattoos for anyone who fancied one and shisha pipes for adults who wanted a taste of the Middle Eastern tradition.

It was an evening to remember, and definitely one for your to-do list when in Dubai.

Xclusive Yachts Dubai Marina

There is no better way to see Dubai’s many iconic sights than from the water.

We jumped aboard Xclusive Yacht’s Shared Lunch Tour to get a feel for the city and were absolutely awestruck by the many epic buildings that make up its skyline.

From Dublin Marina you sail out of the city, flanked by the many impressive, mirrored skyscrapers that line the waterway, and into the Gulf.

The route took us via the Ain Wheel, which is the world’s highest observation wheel, past Dubai’s popular Jumeirah Beach and onto the iconic Burj Al Arab.

With its sail-like design this is one of the best-known buildings in the world.

Since its opening in 1999, it has played host to a covetable guest list of VIPs and celebrities from all over the world, helping put Dubai on the global luxury tourism map.

Built on its own island, the building rises 321metres high, providing guests with an amazing hotel room view of the Arabian Gulf.

It is widely deemed the first and one of only a few of the ‘seven-star’ hotels in existence in the world – meaning the most luxurious of the luxury hotels.

Inside 24k gold leaves have been used to decorate its grand interiors and it has the world's largest Swarovski crystal ceiling in its Junsui Japanese restaurant.

Much of the Burj Al Arab's floors and walls are made up of exclusive Italian statuario marble – the kind Michelangelo used to sculpt his masterpieces.

Byron Bathers Beach Club

One should always find time for some fun on the beach while on holiday.

We spent an afternoon at the Byron Bathers Beach Club and got to grips with paddleboarding, sandcastle building and general splashing about.

The beauty of this beach club is that it has a swimming pool also, for those who prefer less sandy water fun, and you have full access to the bar and restaurant too.

Byron Bathers focuses on sustainable seafood and has an eclectic menu to boot – jam packed with options for everyone from the land and the sea.

We enjoyed a drink and a snack under the Santorini style umbrellas of Tigerlilys’ Beach bar.

With a stunning view and chilled vibe it proved the perfect spot to enjoy the sunset after a busy day in Dubai.

Burj Khalifa

You cannot visit Dubai and not make time for the tallest building in the world.

Standing 828m high, Burj Khalifa is a majestic skyscraper located in the heart of the city which is a hub of activity day and night.

Depending on what side of the city you are on, this epic building is visible for miles but getting closer to it gives you a true sense of its sheer scale.

And it's definitely worth venturing inside too, where you can capture perfect views of the city from the observation deck at levels 124 and 125, or have a bite to eat in the At the Top Sky Lounge.

If you want to push the boat out while there, why not treat yourself to a sunset session at The Lounge, which, at 585metres, is the highest lounge in the world.

Where to stay:

Nightly rates at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort start from 2350 AED (approx. 605 Euros/£504) in a Premier Lagoon Access Room with breakfast. To book click here.

Room rates at Anantara World Islands start from AED 1,700 with breakfast (around £365). For bookings click here.

Where to eat:

Anantara The Palm

There are a host of fabulous restaurants offering a range of cuisines at the Anantara The Palm resort.

Enjoy traditional Asian cuisine at the Mekong restaurant, high-end Australian dining at Bushman’s Restaurant and Bar or a more casual Mediterranean option with fantastic views at The Beach House.

Anantara World Islands

From its beach terrace, Anantara World Islands’ Helios restaurant offers an experience like no other.

Take off your shoes and massage your feet in the sand while you dine in full view of the stunning Dubai skyline.

This is just as breathtaking and picture-worthy at nighttime as it is in the day, and from the unique vantage point of this World Islands location you get a sight of the city that can't be found on the mainland.

Getting there:

Emirates offer flights from LHR- DXB from £538 per person. For more information and to book click here.

For further information and inspiration for a holiday in Dubai go to www.visitdubai.com