Celebrations mark one year since opening of Grand Central Station

CELEBRATIONS got underway this month to mark the one-year anniversary of the opening of Grand Central Station in Belfast.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins joined Translink staff at the site to mark its first birthday.

Opened in September 2024, the £340m station has 26 bus stands and eight rail platforms.

As such it is now the main terminus for Belfast and is the largest transport hub in Ireland.

“I am delighted to be here today to wish Translink many happy returns on this milestone which celebrates a significant investment in our transport infrastructure,” Minister Kimmins said.

“As the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland, catering for up to 20 million passenger journeys a year, it highlights the importance of infrastructure and the transformative changes it can bring.”

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said the “remarkable milestone” reflects “strong public engagement and growing confidence in sustainable transport”.

“The success and passenger growth demonstrates how investment in public transport is a catalyst for change,” he added.

As well as providing transport links, the station has also become a focal point for its local community, hosting artistic performances, launches, and special events over the course of its first year.

“I’d like to thank all our contractors, suppliers, customers, colleagues and everyone who has been part of the success of this impressive facility,” Mr Conway added.

“We look forward to sharing the next exciting developments and realising the full potential of this award-winning station in supporting a successful, thriving Northern Ireland.”

Public realm work continues around the station in the months ahead.

Minister Kimmins confirmed temporary traffic measures will be introduced to keep the city moving particularly in the run-up to the busy festive period.

“These measures, which reflect strategic priorities and local realities, have been brought forward following engagement with interested parties, including Belfast Chamber, Business Improvement Districts, Translink, Hospitality Ulster, Belfast Night Czar, Retail NI, Belfast City Council and Visit Belfast,” she said.

“Our shared goal is to ensure Belfast City Centre remains a welcoming, accessible, and thriving destination throughout the festive period and beyond.

“We want people to come into the city, enjoy what it has to offer, and do so with ease and confidence.”

She added: “Belfast is a busy, thriving city and the lead-up to Christmas is a busy time so, just like all other major cities, we can expect there to be more traffic than usual at this time – there would be something wrong if there wasn’t.

“While we can introduce practical actions to help ease traffic build-up, we can all play a part by thinking about when to travel and how. Avoid peak times if you can and think about leaving the car at home and use public transport and park and ride facilities, if they are available to you.”

Later this year bilingual signs in Irish and English are set to be installed at the station, in a commitment made by Minister Kimmins earlier this year.

“The Irish language is a living and thriving language used daily by many people across the North,” she explained at the time.

“It is fitting that the Irish language will be visible at the station for Irish language commuters but also for the many visitors to the city.

“This is a positive development to promote wider awareness and support for the Irish language.”

The new signage will be implemented as part of the ongoing works which are underway to complete the new station.