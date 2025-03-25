Irish language signs will be installed at Belfast’s Grand Central Station
News

Irish language signs will be installed at Belfast’s Grand Central Station

SIGNAGE bearing the Irish language will be installed at Belfast’s Grand Central Station.

The commitment has been confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins.

Belfast's new Grand Central Station opened in 2024 (Pic Translink)

“Grand Central Station is the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland,” Ms Kimmins said as she made the announcement.

“The Irish language is a living and thriving language used daily by many people across the North,” she explained.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has confirmed the news

“It is fitting that the Irish language will be visible at the station for Irish language commuters but also for the many visitors to the city.

“This is a positive development to promote wider awareness and support for the Irish language.”

The new signage will be implemented as part of the ongoing works which are underway to complete the new station.

See More: Belfast, Grand Central Station, Irish Language, Signs

Related

Man, 50, charged after car rams police vehicles in Belfast, injuring four officers
News 1 day ago

Man, 50, charged after car rams police vehicles in Belfast, injuring four officers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Apartment residents evacuated after arson attack by masked men in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Apartment residents evacuated after arson attack by masked men in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast man jailed over historic sexual abuse of girl
News 2 days ago

Belfast man jailed over historic sexual abuse of girl

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Former Taoiseach takes up role with global PR firm
News 21 hours ago

Former Taoiseach takes up role with global PR firm

By: James Conor Patterson

Derry woman Ruth Kelly to lead Heathrow review
News 21 hours ago

Derry woman Ruth Kelly to lead Heathrow review

By: Mal Rogers

Remains exhumed in Co. Monaghan not one of the ‘Disappeared’
News 21 hours ago

Remains exhumed in Co. Monaghan not one of the ‘Disappeared’

By: James Conor Patterson

Pope praises healthcare workers as he is discharged from hospital after five weeks
News 1 day ago

Pope praises healthcare workers as he is discharged from hospital after five weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Liverpool celebrates St Patrick
Community 1 day ago

Liverpool celebrates St Patrick

By: Mal Rogers

FAI reports 'racist incident' to UEFA following U17 match against Poland
News 1 day ago

FAI reports 'racist incident' to UEFA following U17 match against Poland

By: Gerard Donaghy