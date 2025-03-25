Irish language signs will be installed at Belfast’s Grand Central Station

SIGNAGE bearing the Irish language will be installed at Belfast’s Grand Central Station.

The commitment has been confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins.

“Grand Central Station is the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland,” Ms Kimmins said as she made the announcement.

“The Irish language is a living and thriving language used daily by many people across the North,” she explained.

“It is fitting that the Irish language will be visible at the station for Irish language commuters but also for the many visitors to the city.

“This is a positive development to promote wider awareness and support for the Irish language.”

The new signage will be implemented as part of the ongoing works which are underway to complete the new station.