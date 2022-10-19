Copper Coast in Waterford named in Lonely Planet's Offbeat publication

WATERFORD'S COPPER Coast claims a spot in Lonely Planet’s newest publication of the best places in the world off the beaten track you need to visit.

In a new book named Offbeat, the esteemed travel website Lonely Planet has named the coastline as one of the top offbeat places in the world.

The Copper Coast in County Waterford has made the century list, joining other rare, infrequent, and unorthodox spots the budding traveller ought to visit.

This stretch of rugged coastline spans 10.5 miles from Kilfarrasy in the east to Stradbally in the west. Named after the copper mines that operated there until the 19th century, the area's picturesque beaches, cliffs and panoramic seascapes is a treasured trove of scenic walks and drives.

According to the guidebook, the area is"sorely overlooked."

"So much so that mention of it often draws blank looks even from the Irish."

"On all but the busiest of summer weekends you can expect to have its gorgeously secluded, wave-whipped coves, walking trails and coastal woodlands largely to your lucky self."

The guide also suggests the Waterford coastline as an alternative route to the popular Wild Atlantic Way.

Lonely Planet, a leading travel publication since 1973, is renowned for its comprehensive guides and focus on under-the-radar spots.

In its own description, the new book helps us to “discover 100 exciting alternative travel experiences where tourists are few and far between”.

Within the publication, readers will find 100 lesser-known cities, regions and countries, crowd-free experiences, insider knowledge of these spots, and helpful tips if for first-time travellers.

The book is expected to be sold in November 2022.