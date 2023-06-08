Dublin among top ten European cities for TikTok users
Dublin among top ten European cities for TikTok users

Dublin is a popular spot for TikTok users

DUBLIN has been ranked as one of the top ten European cities to visit according to the social media app TikTok.

With over one billion active users, TikTok, which is dedicated to short videos created and published by its users, has established itself as one of the leading go-to sources of entertaining digital content for people all over the world.

And certain European cities have managed to stand out on the app - becoming must-visit destinations for content creators and travel lovers alike.

Holidu, the holiday rental portal, has collated those figures and this week revealed the most popular European cities on TikTok.

The Spanish city of Barcelona came top in the ranking, followed by Paris in France, and Manchester in the UK.

Fourth place went to Lyon in France, followed by Stuttgart in Germany, Porto in Portugal and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Ninth place went to Ireland’s capital city, Dublin which was followed by Bordeaux in France.

Holidu’s ranking was created based on the number of views of videos tagged with the corresponding city name on TikTok.

