FOLLOW THE BEEF: The top 20 best burgers in the world have been revealed

IT’S fair to say that a decent burger is the ultimate dish for travellers from all parts of the world.

They’re one of the most ubiquitous foods out there, delivering the perfect punch of flavourful and filling, and the experts at Big 7 Travel have put painstaking hours into researching where you can sample the best of them.

“We enjoy working our way through local cuisines in far-flung corners of the globe,” they state, “but sometimes all you want is a big, beautiful burger.

“And, you don’t have to go too far to find them,” they add.

“They’re everywhere. From Australia to Argentina, and Italy to Ireland we’ve rounded up the best burgers in the world for 2022 using a ranking system that considers editorial experience, critic reviews, customer feedback, location and accessibility, presentation, value for money and atmosphere.”

Big 7 Travel’s best burgers in the world 2020:

1 Royal Stacks - Melbourne, Australia

This cult-classic burger joint is no stranger to our burger roundups, but this is the first time it’s nabbed first place. What swung the vote? A funky new location at the Emporium. Choose from 13 delicious pattys loaded up with ooey-gooey cheese and served alongside potato in almost every form, from french fries to cheesy potato gems. It’s as good as it sounds.

2 Midcity Smashedburger – Portland, Oregon

These burger boys are, quite literally, smashing it. The New Orleans-born business boasts Portland’s best – and newest – smash burger. On the surface, it’s just meat, cheese and sauce in a bun but the reality is so much more. Two thin and crispy beef patties are smashed together beneath a cast iron press, slathered with American cheese slices and the chef’s own special smash sauce, and then served between two fluffy buns. All for just $6. The nostalgic food cart has been such a hit that there are now 4 locations to choose from, Level Beer, Cartside Food Pod, Uptown Brewing and Boneyard Beer.

3 Burger Geek – Auckland, New Zealand

For one of the most beautiful burgers in the world, you’ll need to hotfoot to Auckland. Think tender, juicy beef topped with oozing cheese and stuffed in a pillowy soft and buttery brioche bun. The team here don’t take any shortcuts either: they source bread from local bakeries, cure bacon for seven days and smoke it using applewood in-store and make patties from their own special blend of Wagyu and Angus cuts, freshly ground on-site every day.

4 BAP (Burgers and Pastrami) – Stockholm, Sweden

Opened in 2017, Burgers and Pastrami has quickly become one of Stockholm’s favourite burger joints. In the past year or so, this busy burger joint has elevated itself to new heights, with imaginative creations like the Truffle Trouble and the BBQ Swey. Burgers are tender, and juicy and served with a generous side of crispy fries.

5 La Birra Bar – Buenos Aires, Argentina

This family-run business has long been one of Argentina’s favourite burger joints. Then, in 2021 it became the first ever Argentine hamburger chain to reach the U.S, opening its doors on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach. The family has a self-described obsession with creating the burger, which we can easily believe. Everything is made from scratch, from the hand-chopped beef to the pickles, for the perfect mouthful.

6 The Nook – St Paul, Minnesota

The Nook describes itself as a small place with big burgers, and boy are they right about that. It’s the best place in town to try a ‘Jucy Lucy’ – a stuffed burger with cheese melted inside the meat instead of on top for an extra gooey bite. You can also choose a pretzel or wheat bun too.

7 Mother Flipper – London, UK

There’s stiff competition when it comes to the best burger in the city – London is home to some of the best burger joints on the continent. But when it comes to quality burgers without gimmicks, it’s hard to beat Mother Flipper. Made with 35-day aged steak and cooked medium rare, we’d go as far as to say these are the juiciest burgers in the city. The ‘Candy Bacon Flipper’, made with red onion, pickle, American cheese and bacon fried in maple syrup, is a real crowd-pleaser. Beware, it’s a weekend treat only. You’ll need to hotfoot to Brockley Market on Saturdays from 10-2 pm to sink your teeth into these buns.

8 Smash Tag – Rome, Italy

One of Rome’s newest burger joints has fast become a favourite with locals. Smash Tag is the best place in the city for a truly American-Italian burger. Riccardo Di Salvo Salvo, Ivan Leone, and Giorgio Rajani set up shop in April 2021 and they’ve been doing a roaring trade ever since. Their best-selling Smash Burger is crispy and juicy, selected from different cuts of meat every day. There’s a whole string of secret sauces too, making for a truly unique bite.

9 Mamo Burger Bar – Ontario, Canada

It’s not the first time Mamo Burger Bar has slipped into our top 10, and we’re certain it won’t be the last. These blockbuster burgers are piled high with some seriously creative toppings, from macaroni cheese to peanut butter and siracha strawberry jelly. There’s even a turkey burger, made with soy-glazed pineapple and roasted garlic aioli. A stroke of creative genius.

10 Burgermeister – Berlin, Germany

This iconic burger joint is so popular, it’s practically a local institution. Located in a vintage (former) public toilet under the Schlesisches Tor subway, it’s easy to spot thanks to the nearly permanent queue of burger enthusiasts trailing out the door. Pop in for the classic cheeseburger or the Meister Allen Klarson, made with a double patty, double cheese, bacon, jalapenos, barbecue sauce lettuce, tomato and dill pickles. Yum.

11 Bub’s NOLA – New Orleans, Louisiana

Bub’s, which started life in 2020 as a pop-up, is named in memory of the late Rand Owens. Their burgers became so popular that it quickly became evident that the tight-knit group of friends would need a permanent home (now on Banks Street). If it’s your first time here, opt for their namesake burger, made with two juicy patties formed on hot griddles, American cheese, pickles, onions and ‘Bub sauce’, stacked onto a brioche bun.

12 Smokin’ Joes – Durban, South Africa

Smokin’ Joe’s serves knockout burgers made of prime beef ground in-house daily. Standard patties weigh 65 grams but if you’re feeling peckish, treat yourself to a “heavyweight” made with a whopping 180 grams of juicy chargrilled and basted beef. And, if you’re feeling flush you can upgrade to a wagyu patty. Fries are loaded with truffle and thyme, chilli cheese or smoked macon and chilli cheese for some added decadence.

13 Gasoline Grill – Copenhagen, Denmark

Set in a former gas station near Kgs. Nytorv, Gasoline Grill has won countless local and international awards for its epic burgers and thick, crinkly fries. There are just four delicious burgers to choose from, which makes it nice and easy for indecisive eaters. Patties are made from 100% organic beef and topped with a secret “gasoline sauce”. Juicy perfection.

14 Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint – Birmingham, Alabama

Founded by childhood friends in 2014, there’s a wide range of brilliant burgers on the menu at Jack Brown’s but we recommend trying one of the ‘speciality burgers’. These bad boy burgers are made with 100% all-natural Wagyu beef. Local favourites include the Elvis (wagyu topped with peanut butter, mayo, applewood smoked bacon and American cheese) and the Dr Gonzo (with sautéed mushrooms, Guinness onions, Swiss cheese applewood smoked bacon).

15 Bread Meats Bread – Glasgow & Edinburgh, Scotland

Bread Meats Bread boasts one of the mightiest menus we’ve ever seen, with more than 15 mouth-watering burgers to choose from. You could play it safe with one of the classics, but we recommend going all out and opting for the Wolf Burger. It’s a bacon cheeseburger loaded with pulled pork in tangy BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions and gochujang mayo. Patties are made of three different cuts of dry-aged grass-fed Scotch beef from small Perthshire farms too. A word to the wise: come hungry, the portions are huge.

16 Community Tavern – Chicago, Illinois

If you’re up to speed with our annual burger roundups, Community Tavern will already be a familiar face. It has featured in most of our roundups for good reason. The husband and wife team who own the tavern put a lot of love and care into all of their dishes, but it’s the burger that really stands out. This colossal double cheeseburger comprises two juicy patties, draped in cheese and topped with caramelized onions and a zingy sauce.

17 4505 Burgers & BBQ – San Franscisco, USA

This barbecue joint serves up top-tier burgers in the heart of the city. The grass-fed beef patties are plump and juicy, the lettuce is crisp and the gruyère cheese is a winning touch. We heartily recommend going the whole hog with a fried egg on top too.

18 Bamba Marha Burger Bar/The Goofy Cow Burger – Budapest, Hungary

Ranked as the No. 1 burger in Hungary, this classic Budapest burger bar boasts some of the best burgers in the business. The secret to their success here lies in the ingredients: high-quality beef and locally sourced toppings. There’s something for every taste on the menu too, from the classic cheeseburger to the Big Kahuna, made with cheddar cheese, grilled bacon, grilled pineapple and teriyaki sauce. What you end up with is an absolute taste sensation that tantalises and impresses every single time you visit. This roaring success has opened up a second location in Dubai under the name The Goofy Cow Burger.

19 The Frying Pan – Vancouver, Canada

OK, so The Frying Pan isn’t technically a burger joint, but it does serve up the best chicken burgers in town. The popular Korean street food chain started as a food truck between Pender Street and Burrard Street, but this year they’ve moved into their first bricks and mortar premises. Order the Double Decker, you won’t regret it.

20 Flipside – Sligo, Ireland

Flipside is living proof that fast food can be made thoughtfully, with high-quality ingredients. They’ve perfected the art of hand-crafted burger patties here, all using 100 per cent Sligo Angus beef. If you’re yet to experience the crisp perfection of a smash burger, opt for The Smash Hit: two 3oz smashed Angus patties ironed together, topped with juicy fried onions, yellow mustard, American cheese and chunky pickle burger sauce, between a gorgeously toasted garlic butter brioche bun. The vegetarian, made with black beans and chickpeas, is well worth a try, even if you do usually eat meat. We’re not the only ones raving about these burgers either; Flipside won the National Burger Awards in 2021.