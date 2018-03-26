What happens in 17 hours on one of the world's longest non-stop flights?
Travel

What happens in 17 hours on one of the world's longest non-stop flights?

THE first non-stop flight from Australia to Britain was described as a major milestone for global aviation when it landed in London yesterday.

Qantas’ first Perth to London 17-hour flight on a Boeing 787-9 carried more than 200 passengers and 16 crew.

Here's what you should know...

The journey is 14,498km in total making it the third longest commercial flight currently in operation.

It's the world’s longest Dreamliner flight.

Advertisement

The aircraft carries around 92 tonnes or 110,000 litres of fuel.

The Dreamliner burns approximately 20 per cent less than traditional aircraft its size.

There is room for 236 passengers and 16 crew on board.

The flight is operated by four pilots across the 17-hour journey, with one or two pilots resting at any one time.

The cabin air pressure is equivalent to an altitude of 6,000ft rather than the usual 8,000ft making it closer to ground conditions.

More than 21,000 individual items are loaded onto the aircraft for each flight between Perth and London.

These include 330 peppermint tea bags and hundreds of chocolate biscuits.

Advertisement

In 1947 a return flight from Sydney to London cost £525 when the average wage was £7.

A return fare from Perth to London with Qantas costs from $1300 (£707).

See More: Qantas

Related

First non-stop flight from Australia to the UK lands in London
Travel 1 day ago

First non-stop flight from Australia to the UK lands in London

By: Irish Post

Travel together with Irish Ferries and save 10% on your holiday in Ireland
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Travel together with Irish Ferries and save 10% on your holiday in Ireland

By: Irish Post

What Ryanair passengers need to know as airline enforces new cabin bag plan
News 3 months ago

What Ryanair passengers need to know as airline enforces new cabin bag plan

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Latest

11 irresistable Easter Eggs to wow your friends and family with this year
Food & Drink 7 hours ago

11 irresistable Easter Eggs to wow your friends and family with this year

By: Jack Beresford

English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast
News 9 hours ago

English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast

By: Aidan Lonergan

Heartbroken Irish mother appeals for witnesses to come forward two years after son's tragic death
News 10 hours ago

Heartbroken Irish mother appeals for witnesses to come forward two years after son's tragic death

By: Ryan Price

Over 1.5 million people in Ireland receive social welfare and pension increase today
News 10 hours ago

Over 1.5 million people in Ireland receive social welfare and pension increase today

By: Ryan Price

This Is Us star Mandy Moore uncovers Irish roots during visit to Irish town
Entertainment 11 hours ago

This Is Us star Mandy Moore uncovers Irish roots during visit to Irish town

By: Jack Beresford