What happens in 17 hours on one of the world's longest non-stop flights?

THE first non-stop flight from Australia to Britain was described as a major milestone for global aviation when it landed in London yesterday.

Qantas’ first Perth to London 17-hour flight on a Boeing 787-9 carried more than 200 passengers and 16 crew.

Here's what you should know...

The journey is 14,498km in total making it the third longest commercial flight currently in operation.

It's the world’s longest Dreamliner flight.

The aircraft carries around 92 tonnes or 110,000 litres of fuel.

The Dreamliner burns approximately 20 per cent less than traditional aircraft its size.

There is room for 236 passengers and 16 crew on board.

The flight is operated by four pilots across the 17-hour journey, with one or two pilots resting at any one time.

The cabin air pressure is equivalent to an altitude of 6,000ft rather than the usual 8,000ft making it closer to ground conditions.

More than 21,000 individual items are loaded onto the aircraft for each flight between Perth and London.

These include 330 peppermint tea bags and hundreds of chocolate biscuits.

In 1947 a return flight from Sydney to London cost £525 when the average wage was £7.

A return fare from Perth to London with Qantas costs from $1300 (£707).