Ireland Staycations: County Mayo Airbnb at the foot of famous Croagh Patrick mountain is 'the ideal country escape'

THE PAST two summers have seen Irish people explore every nook and cranny of the Emerald Isle as 'staycations' remain popular with those not ready to travel abroad.

And while many of us missed the guaranteed sunshine that comes with visiting Spain or France, it's safe to say we've all come to appreciate the beauty of our own country more than ever before.

And just because the summer has come to an end doesn't mean we can't still enjoy the wild beauty of Ireland on our weekends-- and this Airbnb is the perfect place for a countryside escape.

(Airbnb)

The Cottage, based near Westport in County Mayo-- right on the famous Wild Atlantic Way and home to incredible nightlife and culture-- is nestled in the countryside right at the base of the famous Croagh Patrick.

The view from Croagh Patrick, County Mayo

The two-bedroom cottage sleeps four people and boasts a 5-star rating-- thanks to its cleanliness comfort, and the incredible location.

Just a 5 minute walk from the base of Croagh Patrick, Ireland's holiest mountain with an utterly breathtaking view from the peak, and only 7 km from the large town of Westport, the Cottage Hillside includes a spacious living room, kitchen and bathroom.

And despite the peaceful, rural location, the Cottage is just a minute's walk down a country lane to the award-winning Tavern Bar and Restaurant, the perfect place to refuel with a well-deserved meal and a drink after reaching the peak of Croagh Patrick.

The Cottage, situated in the shadow of the famous Croagh Patrick (Airbnb)

The beautifully decorated cottage boasts traditional wood-burning stoves, stone walls and an abundance of wood-panelled furnishing, and guests can take full advantage of the expansive lawn & garden patio.

Some of Ireland's most beautiful hiking trails, beaches and historic monuments-- including the Famine Memorial-- are very short distances away, with cycle trails right on the doorstep of the Cottage.

(Airbnb)

Previous guests loved the "very well maintainted traditional Irish cottage with all the modern amenities", with many stating they would love to return to explore the wild western countryside with guaranteed comfort of the cottage.

You can check out the listing on Airbnb here.

