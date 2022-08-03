Irish Museum of Time nominated for prestigious world tourism award

THE IRISH Museum of Time has been nominated for the prestigious British Guild of Travel Writers International Tourism Awards 2022.

Located on Greyfriars Street in Waterford, Ireland's National Horological Museum is home to the oldest Irish-made grandfather clocks, table clocks and watches in the world.

Its collection also features timepieces from around the world, with some dating back to the mid-16th century.

Housed in a a refurbished gothic-style church the museum celebrates the outstanding skills of craftsmen who have created "remarkable beauty and technological genius".

The Guild is the UK's leading organisation of travel media professionals, established in 1960. The criteria for membership in the guild is incredibly tough – and every single one of the 270 members has to satisfy an annual audit to retain their membership.

The Irish Museum of Time, which is part of the Waterford Treasures suite, earned its nomination after being selected by the award-winning global travel writer and guild member Isabel Conway.

In her nomination, Isabel describes the Museum of Time as featuring:

"Rare and beautiful old clocks and timepieces, from all over Ireland and around the globe displayed in a swirl of dials, chimes and beautiful craftsmanship. Most of the collection of over 600 superb exhibits were donated by two avid Irish horologists – whose homes were heaving with the ticking treasures they had collected over a lifetime."

The Irish Museum of Time will now move to the next stage of the awards journey where members vote on the attractions that should move forward to the shortlisting stage and then onto the finalist stage if selected.

The awards ceremony will take place in London in November on the eve of World Travel Market – the largest global gathering for the tourism and hospitality industry.