Luxurious aparthotel offers perfect base for a family break in west London

A TRIP to London doesn’t always have to mean trapsing around the usual hotspots.

There is of course much to be said for viewing the likes of Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral or Buckingham Palace.

They are undeniably grand, steeped in history and offer an interesting way to spend an afternoon. But most of us have been there and done that plenty of times.

If you’re in the market for something a little different but no less culturally immersive then you might head further west on your next trip into the capital.

West London, more specially the area that compromises Hammersmith, Shepherds Bush and White City too, has plenty to offer a family looking for fun, entertainment and a little cultural enrichment while they are at it.

Now the Irish realised this long ago of course; and the area has attracted emigrants from the Emerald Isle for many decades.

As a result, a vibrant pocket of the diaspora has existed in Hammersmith and Shepherd’s Bush for many years.

It remains there today too, with the long-standing Irish Cultural Centre a prime example of how well-embedded and yet current the community remains in the locality.

The Centre has been a focal point for the Irish across the whole of London since it first opened in 1996 and, following a huge makeover and reopening in 2017, it continues to provide a bustling offering of Irish related services and entertainment – through its community, culture and educational programmes.

A visit to the Hammersmith centre alone is reason enough to venture back into west London this summer – with a host of activities on offer that will entertain adults and children alike.

But there’s more to explore there too, and it’s not all Irish.

This west London district is one of the most multicultural you will find in the capital and its streets are rich with the flavours of the many communities that live within it.

The traditional Shepherd’s Bush Market, which is over 100 years old, showcases some of the best of those cultures.

A diverse range of stalls and traders offer everything from watches and jewellery to fabrics, groceries and fruit and veg, and there is plenty more too.

It’s worth paying a visit if you’re passing through the area, as who knows how many more years it will be there for, given the global move towards online shopping and the draw of gargantuan supermarkets for grocery shoppers.

The fact that the market and its dedicated traders have lasted this long is quite the testament to their strength and staying power really, particularly as since 2008 they have existed in the shadow of the enormous Westfield London.

This massive modern shopping complex has now dominated the Shepherd’s Bush and White City skyline for 15 years.

But as imposing as it it – you can literally see if from everywhere you stand in this area – it has slotted in quite nicely to this neighbourhood, and it does look inviting.

One of the largest shopping malls in Europe, Westfield boast a whopping 350 retail outlets – including shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

It is a shoppers’ dream, with everything from high street chains to designer labels under one air-conditioned roof.

But this is no quick trip to the shops. No, a visit to Westfield is a day out in itself.

If you’re heading in, be prepared to lose a few hours here without even realising it.

It also boasts a pretty unique experience for children.

Tucked away in an assuming corner of the mall is Kidzania - a purpose-built city offering kids aged from four to 14 the opportunity to role-play a number of real-life jobs.

The children are well and truly at the centre of this 75,000 square foot mini-city, which has its own bank, department store and currency.

Each child gets the chance to take on all manner of roles while there, from being a firefighter, florist or radio host to playing the role of pilot, surgeon or computer game designer.

The more roles you try, the more money you make and once your four-hour experience is finished you can use your hard-earned money to purchase goodies from the Kidzania store.

For the adults, there are plenty of refreshments stalls and seating areas for you to relax while your little ones do the hard work and play at being grown-ups – so everyone is happy in this experience; at least that was the case when our family visited.

Now with so much on offer in this part of London, you’ll probably want to make a weekend if it, and we found the perfectly placed Dao by Dorsett West London hotel had everything we needed to add a slice of comfort and luxury to our time in the capital.

Located adjacent to the Dorsett Shepherds Bush hotel, Dao boasts 74 high quality serviced apartments overlooking Shepherds Bush Green.

It is a mere five-minute walk from Westfield London.

Complete with an exciting entertainment space, a restaurant and a café, the hotel offers an inviting sense of serenity after a day spent in the hustle and bustle of London.

But the highlight of the Dao offering for our family was that apartments, rather than hotel rooms, offer the best of both worlds.

You can self-cater and use a well-equipped kitchen and living area, which is separate from your bedrooms; but you also have the opportunity to use the hotel facilities too – if you’d rather someone else makes breakfast for you, and dinner too.

It was the perfect combination for our family and proved the ideal base for a short child-friendly beak in the city.

So dedicated is Dao by Dorsett to providing a great base for families on their travels, they offer a specific family adventure package for their guests.

And this includes a delicious hot chocolate selection pack, reading books and colouring packs for the children, a 15% discount at KidZania and a special discount with the childcare provider CocoRio.

So there was something there to keep everyone happy.

We were only there for a short while, but our weekend in west London was well worth the visit, with just the right amount of culture, craic and child-focused activities.

For bookings and further information about Dao by Dorsett West London click here.