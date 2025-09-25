Carry on liquid rules scrapped at Dublin Airport

RESTRICTIONS on carry on liquids have been scrapped at Dublin Airport thanks to the arrival of new hi-tech scanners.

From this month onwards passengers will no longer need to take liquids, gels, or electronics out of their hand luggage at security in either of the airport terminals.

The previous 100ml or less liquid rule has been scrapped too, with departing passengers now allowed to carry up to two litres of liquids in their hand luggage, which no longer need to be packed into clear plastic bags.

The change is thanks to a multi-million-euro upgrade by airport operators daa in the scanning technology that’s used to screen passengers' hand luggage before they fly.

Around 30 new C3 scanners and body scanners have been rolled out in Dublin Airport’s two terminals.

They use technology similar to CT scanners in hospitals which generate 3D images of bags to make it easier to detect what's inside.

Dublin Airport is one of the first airports in Europe to fully switch over to using them, with their planned conversion completed ahead of their self-imposed October deadline.

“This is a very positive and welcome development for passengers and staff,” Dublin Airport Managing Director Gary McLean said.

“The new C3 scanners are best in class in terms of security detection standards and they significantly enhance the passenger experience, permitting passengers to leave all liquids and laptops inside their cabin bags with the systems working like CT scanners in hospitals to generate 3D images of bags,” he explained.

“The rollout of this new technology involved a substantial financial investment by daa and posed a significant operational challenge to the airport,” he added.

“Nevertheless, security times over the recent peak summer months, when we handled a record 11 million passengers, were both smooth and efficient, with 96% of passengers proceeding through security screening in under 20 minutes.

“This investment puts Dublin Airport on a par with the best airports in the world when it comes to having the best and most efficient scanning technology available.”

Dublin Airport – what rules have changed:

Liquids, gels and electronics can stay in your hand luggage when going through security.

There is no limit on the number of liquids and gels that can be carried in your hand luggage.

The previous 100ml maximum limit on liquids and gels no longer applies and items of up to two litres can be carried.

Liquids and gels no longer need to be packed inside clear plastic bags.

What's staying the same?

Items such as belts, footwear which extends over the ankle, jackets, hoodies and oversized jumpers and cardigans must be removed and placed in the security tray.

Passengers must continue to remove all items from their pockets, including keys, wallets and phones.