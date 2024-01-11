Most popular destination for Irish holidaymakers in 2024 revealed
Travel

Most popular destination for Irish holidaymakers in 2024 revealed

THE most popular destination for Irish people to travel to for their holidays this year has been revealed.

According to data collated by Aer Lingus, Spain is the top choice for Irish travellers for the year ahead.

The Irish airline revealed its 2024 Travel Trends this week, which show Spain is the top European destination for 60 per cent of Irish travellers in 2024, followed by Portugal at 30 per cent, and France at 26 per cent.

Calo des Moro is deemed one of the most beautiful beaches in Mallorca, Spain

The most popular North American destinations for Irish travellers this year include New York at 61 per cent, Florida at 29 per cent, and Boston at 21 per cent.

Holidaymakers also revealed that lounging at the beach and city exploration were top of the list in terms of the activities they most look forward to when on holiday, at 55 per cent and 53 per cent respectively.

Aer Lingus’ figures further revealed that 60 per cent of adults in Ireland enjoyed two or more holidays abroad last year.

See More: Ireland

Related

Ireland’s best winter walks revealed just in time for your St Stephen’s Day stroll
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Ireland’s best winter walks revealed just in time for your St Stephen’s Day stroll

By: Fiona Audley

Two counties named best places to visit in Ireland in 2024
Travel 1 month ago

Two counties named best places to visit in Ireland in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland named ‘most desirable island destination’ for second consecutive year
News 2 months ago

Ireland named ‘most desirable island destination’ for second consecutive year

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man fined £50k for destroying historic lime kilns dating back to 1800s
News 9 hours ago

Man fined £50k for destroying historic lime kilns dating back to 1800s

By: Fiona Audley

Co. Down man jailed for intimidating witness in child sex offences court case
News 20 hours ago

Co. Down man jailed for intimidating witness in child sex offences court case

By: Gerard Donaghy

New York show announced celebrating late stars Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan
News 21 hours ago

New York show announced celebrating late stars Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast man jailed for possession of explosive devices
News 22 hours ago

Belfast man jailed for possession of explosive devices

By: Gerard Donaghy

Justice Minister says it's fortunate there were no fatalities after 14 people discovered in refrigerated lorry at Rosslare
News 23 hours ago

Justice Minister says it's fortunate there were no fatalities after 14 people discovered in refrigerated lorry at Rosslare

By: Gerard Donaghy