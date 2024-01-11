Most popular destination for Irish holidaymakers in 2024 revealed

THE most popular destination for Irish people to travel to for their holidays this year has been revealed.

According to data collated by Aer Lingus, Spain is the top choice for Irish travellers for the year ahead.

The Irish airline revealed its 2024 Travel Trends this week, which show Spain is the top European destination for 60 per cent of Irish travellers in 2024, followed by Portugal at 30 per cent, and France at 26 per cent.

The most popular North American destinations for Irish travellers this year include New York at 61 per cent, Florida at 29 per cent, and Boston at 21 per cent.

Holidaymakers also revealed that lounging at the beach and city exploration were top of the list in terms of the activities they most look forward to when on holiday, at 55 per cent and 53 per cent respectively.

Aer Lingus’ figures further revealed that 60 per cent of adults in Ireland enjoyed two or more holidays abroad last year.