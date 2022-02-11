New flight connects Ireland to the beauty of the Channel Islands

A NEW flight connecting Ireland with the islands of Guernsey will be launched next month.

The Guernsey airline Aurigny announced the new service last week, which they hope will “bring a wealth of Irish holidaymakers” to the islands.

Aurigny starts operating the flight from Guernsey to Dublin on March 29.

The direct service will be fly twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

With a journey time of just over 1 hour 35 minutes, it will make the Islands extremely accessible for anyone in Ireland who might be looking to take a short weekend break away.

Travellers from the Common Travel Area (the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Jersey and the Isle of Man) regardless of vaccination status are not required to test or isolate on arrival in the Islands, which “makes the islands an ideal stress-free holiday destination that feels a whole world away”, according to the airline.

“With such a short journey time, visitors can relax and jump straight into all Guernsey has to offer from picture-perfect beaches, stunning cliff walks, to fabulous food, and fascinating history, Guernsey has all of the ingredients needed to conjure up the perfect getaway,” they added.

“Guernsey will feel like a trip far from the British Isles due to the warmer climates and French influence.”

Located just off the Normandy coast of France, in the English Channel, Guernsey is one of the five Channel Islands - which also include Jersey, Alderney, Sark and Herm.

The local tourism site VisitGuernsey has also recently launched an official walking app, which enables visitors to explore its islands on foot with themed, self-guided walking routes and interactive maps.

“Travellers heading from Dublin can look forward to swapping the rolling hills of Ireland for the stunning cliff walks and trails in Guernsey,” the tourism site said.

“The app is completely free to use and is available for download on Android and IOS devices,” they explained.

“It has launched with an initial 10 routes but new and exciting walks will continue to be added.

“Whether it's the rugged south coast cliff paths, the long sweeping bays of the west, uncovering the historic past of the island's capital or exploring the neighbouring islands of Herm, Sark and Alderney, the app will be an excellent resource for independent visitors who want to maximise their time in the archipelago.”