Seven stunning counties you will encounter along Ireland’s epic Wild Atlantic Way

SNAKING 2,500km from Cork to Donegal, the Wild Atlantic Way is an epic coastal touring route that offers up some of the most beautiful sights to be found across Ireland.

The nation’s rugged western coastline reveals nature at its most dramatic – from towering wave-lashed cliffs to golden beaches and mountain-to-sea landscapes there is stunning scenery at every corner.

And there are plenty of picturesque towns to be found along the way too, with fascinating heritage sites and cultural experiences at every stop.

Here are seven stunning counties you will encounter along the Wild Atlantic Way…

County Cork

A culinary hotspot, whale watching look-out and heritage haven, County Cork offers a bit of everything. Don’t miss the seventeenth-century lighthouse on the Old Head of Kinsale, the most southerly point of the Wild Atlantic Way, and the nearby Lusitania Museum. Visit the charming town of Clonakilty, walk golden Inchydoney Strand or take to the water for some surfing thrills.

County Kerry

The Ring of Kerry is simply breath-taking and one of the best ways to see it is on a bike. Skirting shimmering lakes, climbing through mountain passes and glimpsing archaeological treasures along the way, it’s an unforgettable experience. Call into historic Muckross House & Gardens or be dazzled by starlight at Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve.

County Clare

Clare is home to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher and a great way to appreciate their grandeur is to see them from the Doolin ferry. As well as skirting the cliffs, the ferry passes Ireland’s largest sea bird colony at An Branan Mór and the sea cave that featured in Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince. Another natural wonder not to be missed is Doolin Cave. Part of the Burren landscape, the cave is famous for the Great Stalactite, one of the longest free-hanging stalactites in the world.

County Galway

The vibrant city of Galway is a must-stop along the Wild Atlantic Way. Renowned for its festivals, food and friendliness, it’s a great place to soak up the West of Ireland vibe. It’s also the gateway to Connemara, one of the island’s most dramatic landscapes. From Galway take a ferry to the Irish-speaking Aran Islands to experience authentic rural Ireland.

County Mayo

The Great Western Greenway is Ireland’s longest off-road cycling and walking trail. Beginning at the delightful seaside town of Westport, it wends a gentle trail through bogs, woodlands and farmland against gorgeous mountain backdrops. While in Mayo why not indulge in a luxurious stay at four-star Breaffy House Resort. The hotel is set in over 100 acres of woodland that includes designated natural conservation areas. It has 10 beehives producing honey that is sold at the resort. The bees also pollenate the wildflowers creating a beautiful landscape.

County Sligo

Watersports enthusiasts will love Sligo. Mullaghmore Head has some of the most sought-after waves in surfing and there are lots of great kayaking spots. Or saddle up and take a ride along a golden beach to breath in the fresh Atlantic air. For something a little different, discover the joy of night hiking under a starlit sky.

County Donegal

The most northerly county on the Wild Atlantic Way, Donegal boasts some of Europe’s highest sea cliffs – the awesome Slieve League. The county is known for its remote and rugged, unspoilt beauty and its headlands offer wonderful hiking opportunities and breath-taking views over the Atlantic. Craggy Malin Head marks the end of the Wild Atlantic Way and is famous not just for its beauty but also as the brooding backdrop in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

For more Ireland travel inspiration click here.