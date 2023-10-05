Top hotels in Ireland revealed as voted for by Condé Nast Traveler readers

THE best hotels in Ireland as voted for by the public have been revealed for 2023.

An annual publication, the Condé Nast Traveler’ Readers’ Choice Awards for this year were revealed this week, highlighting the top 12 hotels in Ireland as voted for by their readers.

For 2023 The Westbury in Dublin takes the top spot for a second consecutive year – with the luxury location proving as popular as ever with the travelling public.

The hotel is owned and managed by The Doyle Collection, an Irish family-owned luxury hotel group which also boasts hotels in Cork, London, Bristol and Washington DC.

Elsewhere on the Condé Nast list, luxurious hotel offerings that made the top 12 include Cashel Place Hotel in Tipperary, the Killarney Park in Kerry and the G Hotel and Spa in Galway.

Two Irish castle hotels have also made the list, with Kilkea Castle in Kildare and Lough Else Caste in Donegal placing in eighth and tenth place respectively.

Responding to the news, Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler Magazine readers for the sixth consecutive year.

“Thank you to our team, whose dedication and unwavering focus on our guest’s experience at Lough Eske Castle, has also resulted in being ranked in the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards voted by our guests and partners, we thank you for your support. “

The five-star hotel is located just outside Donegal Town, nestled within 43-acres of forest woodland hugging the shores of Lough Eske.

With 97 spacious guestrooms, the hotel also boasts a Lake Lodge - a private two-bedroom residence – and the award-winning CARA Organic Beauty Spa.

Mr Cox added: “We take great pride in providing genuine Donegal hospitality to all our guests and look forward to welcoming you all to Donegal and Lough Eske Castle in the near future.”

This year more than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

The Readers' Choice Awards -one of the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades - are a coveted acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 12 Hotels in Ireland 2023 are:

1 The Westbury, Dublin

2 The Merrion, Dublin

3 Cashel Place Hotel, Tipperary

4 Ballyfin Demesne, Laois

5 Carton House, Kildare

6 The Morrison Dublin, Dublin

7 The Killarney Park, Kerry

8 Kilkea Castle, Kildare

9 Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Esatate, Galway

10 Lough Eske Castle, Donegal

11 The G Hotel and Spa, Galway

12 Park Hotel, Kenmare

The 2023 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website here and celebrated in the November issue of the publication.