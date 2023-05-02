Aer Lingus launches ‘exciting’ new route connecting Britain and Ireland

AER LINGUS has launched a brand new service connecting the west coast of Ireland to London.

The Irish airline is now offering a new Knock-Heathrow route, operating daily, which is designed to connect British visitors with Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

The inaugural Aer Lingus flight EI916, operated by an Airbus A320, departed from Ireland West Airport at Knock for Heathrow at 13.05pm on March 26.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus CEO, said: “The west of Ireland has much to offer as a tourist destination with the world renowned Wild Atlantic Way on its doorstep.

“Our new Knock-Heathrow service is an exciting new route for Aer Lingus and the region, bringing travellers from Great Britain right to the heart of the action.

“Equally, customers from the west of Ireland will now fly into London Heathrow, the UK’s largest airport, and have the opportunity to travel onwards to cities all over the world.”

Welcoming the news, Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport, said: “This is another proud day for the airport and the entire Western region.

“The hub status of Heathrow for business and leisure passengers to connect with the global marketplace is a major boost for this region with this new daily service opening up key onward connectivity, through one of Europe’s biggest hubs, to over 80 destinations worldwide.

“I have no doubt this new service will attract strong support from the region and overseas and we thank Aer Lingus for their continued commitment to the airport and West of Ireland region.”

Judith Cassidy of Tourism Ireland said: “This new route from Heathrow to Knock means that GB visitors can travel directly from London to Ireland’s dramatic Wild Atlantic Way coastline in less than two hours.

“Here they can experience and enjoy the rugged beauty of the west coast of Ireland as seen in the Oscar nominated Banshees of Inisherin.

“In addition to dramatic land and seascapes, the region is renowned for its warm welcome, amazing food and traditional music all year round.

“And of course, as our nearest neighbour, and no travel restrictions in place for British visitors thanks to the Common Travel Area, it’s so easy to visit.”