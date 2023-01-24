Australia Day due to be marked at Ireland's hallowed Croke Park this week

THE Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce organisation will mark Australia Day at Croke Park this week.

From midday on Friday, January 27, the bilateral business organisation, together with event sponsors, Cpl and Etihad Airways, will host a Corporate Lunch at Ireland;s national sporting venue.

The planned event marks a long-awaited return for the Chamber’s annual event, following an enforced absence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Australia Day Corporate Lunch is expected to attract more than two hundred and fifty attendees, with a host of leading Irish and global companies having already secured their tables,” the Chamber confirmed.

Upon arrival, guests will avail of a drinks reception, before collectively making their way to the Hogan Suite.

The event will be opened by President of the Irish Chapter of the Chamber and CEO of humm group plc (UK and Ireland), PJ Byrne, who will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the Chamber’s planned activities for 2023.

Together with CEO, Barry Corr, Mr Byrne has guided the Chamber’s Irish-based Members through an extensive programme of engagement and events over the course of the last year.

Mr Byrne’s remarks will be followed by the delivery of the formal Australia Day address, by His Excellency, Ambassador of Australia to Ireland, Gary Gray.

Entertainment for the occasion will be provided by AC/DC tribute band, IE/DC, Australian singer songwriter Melanie Horsnell and renowned comedian, Ian Coppinger.

“Given the scope and calibre of attendees, the event thus provides ample opportunity to connect with leading companies – both Irish-headquartered and globally based,” a spokesperson added.