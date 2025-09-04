Cork and Dublin airports see record setting growth

BETTER have your tickets ready.

Over 4.2 million passengers travelled through Dublin and Cork airports in August 2025, making it the busiest month ever for air travel in Ireland.

According to the latest data from DAA, Dublin Airport handled 3.8 million passengers in August alone.

Cork Airport served 375,000 travellers, which is a 10% increase compared to the same month last year.

Dublin’s summer performance has been particularly impressive, with 11.1 million passengers using the airport across June, July and August, a 5.6% rise from last year.

Meanwhile, Cork Airport recorded 1.1 million summer passengers, positioning it to reach a projected 3.4 million travellers by the end of 2025, which would make it the busiest year in its history.

In a statement, DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs emphasised the importance of efficient security screening, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Despite record-breaking volumes, over 96% of passengers passed through security in under 20 minutes in August.

Passenger feedback also showed a rise in customer satisfaction with terminal cleanliness and comfortable seating.

A range of new and modernised bars and restaurants have added to a more enjoyable airport experience.

Moreover, the introduction of advanced C3 scanners is underway, promising to remove current liquid restrictions in hand luggage and enhance overall security screening.

The airport is also planning major infrastructure improvements, including the expansion of the T1 Lounge and a new Irish bar in Terminal 2.

While Dublin remains Ireland’s busiest airport, Cork Airport is emerging as a key regional hub, thanks to its convenience and efficiency.

The airport is about to begin an ambitious €200 million capital development plan, which includes the construction of a new mezzanine floor for a modernised security screening area.

Jacobs called the investment “a future-proofing measure” that will allow Cork Airport to handle growing passenger traffic in the years to come.

Additionally, Heathrow, Stansted, Faro, Malaga, and Manchester remain among Cork’s top destinations, reflecting its international appeal.

The momentum shows no sign of slowing down.

September is expected to be another record-breaking month, with over 100,000 daily passengers forecasted at Dublin Airport.

On August 10th alone, 130,427 travellers passed through Dublin, which is the highest single-day total in the airport’s 85 year history.