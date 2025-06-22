Cork Airport once again named best regional airport in Europe

CORK AIRPORT has been named as Europe's best regional airport for a third time at a prestigious awards ceremony.

It was crowned Best Airport in Europe (under 5 million passengers) at the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe Best Airport Awards 2025.

The airport previously won the award in 2017 and 2019.

Congratulating the airport on its success, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "This is a prestigious honour for Cork Airport to once again be recognised as Europe's best regional airport.

"It is clear that Cork Airport is going from strength-to-strength every year and this award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of [Cork Airport Managing Director] Niall MacCarthy and all his team there.

"I know there are plans to further develop the airport and I look forward to seeing Cork Airport continue to flourish as Ireland's fastest growing airport."

'Immensely proud'

ACI Europe represents more than 600 airports in 55 countries.

Its 2025 Best Airport Awards, held this week in Athens, Greece, honoured innovative airports across the continent, from the largest and busiest hubs to smaller but essential regional airports.

Olivier Jankovec, ACI Europe Director General, said Cork Airport's latest honour was 'thoroughly deserved'.

"The airport team has worked tirelessly to enhance operational efficiency, offer exceptional passenger experience, and deliver on ambitious environmental and sustainability goals," he added.

"Their success is clearly reflected in increased air connectivity and passenger numbers which means a growing contribution from the airport to the regional economy, tourism and competitiveness."

Meanwhile, the airport's Managing Director said the success was a team effort.

"This award is a fantastic endorsement of the incredible people who make Cork Airport what it is — from our frontline teams to those behind-the-scenes, and everyone in between," said Mr MacCarthy.

"It's also a reflection of the strong partnerships we've built with all our stakeholders, and the loyalty of our passengers who continue to choose Cork Airport.

"We're immensely proud to win this award for the third time and we're committed to continuing to grow our contribution to the South of Ireland."

Growth plans

In 2024, Cork Airport welcomed 3.2m passengers, representing a 10 per cent increase on the previous year.

It is set to exceed 3.4m passengers this year, with four new routes to Corfu, Izmir, Bilbao and Bordeaux recently added.

In May, the Taoiseach announced a €200m investment by daa Group to develop the infrastructure at the airport to facilitate growth up to and beyond 5m passengers.

The plans include a new mezzanine floor for an expanded security area, larger duty-free shop, bigger executive lounge, more car park spaces, more boarding gates, new aircraft stands, and a new pier.