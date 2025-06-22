Cork Airport once again named best regional airport in Europe
Business

Cork Airport once again named best regional airport in Europe

Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy praised the entire team at the airport for the latest success (Image; @CorkAirport / TwitterX)

CORK AIRPORT has been named as Europe's best regional airport for a third time at a prestigious awards ceremony.

It was crowned Best Airport in Europe (under 5 million passengers) at the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe Best Airport Awards 2025.

The airport previously won the award in 2017 and 2019.

Congratulating the airport on its success, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "This is a prestigious honour for Cork Airport to once again be recognised as Europe's best regional airport.

"It is clear that Cork Airport is going from strength-to-strength every year and this award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of [Cork Airport Managing Director] Niall MacCarthy and all his team there.

"I know there are plans to further develop the airport and I look forward to seeing Cork Airport continue to flourish as Ireland's fastest growing airport."

'Immensely proud'

ACI Europe represents more than 600 airports in 55 countries.

Its 2025 Best Airport Awards, held this week in Athens, Greece, honoured innovative airports across the continent, from the largest and busiest hubs to smaller but essential regional airports.

Olivier Jankovec, ACI Europe Director General, said Cork Airport's latest honour was 'thoroughly deserved'.

"The airport team has worked tirelessly to enhance operational efficiency, offer exceptional passenger experience, and deliver on ambitious environmental and sustainability goals," he added.

"Their success is clearly reflected in increased air connectivity and passenger numbers which means a growing contribution from the airport to the regional economy, tourism and competitiveness."

Meanwhile, the airport's Managing Director said the success was a team effort.

"This award is a fantastic endorsement of the incredible people who make Cork Airport what it is — from our frontline teams to those behind-the-scenes, and everyone in between," said Mr MacCarthy.

"It's also a reflection of the strong partnerships we've built with all our stakeholders, and the loyalty of our passengers who continue to choose Cork Airport.

"We're immensely proud to win this award for the third time and we're committed to continuing to grow our contribution to the South of Ireland."

Growth plans

In 2024, Cork Airport welcomed 3.2m passengers, representing a 10 per cent increase on the previous year.

It is set to exceed 3.4m passengers this year, with four new routes to Corfu, Izmir, Bilbao and Bordeaux recently added.

In May, the Taoiseach announced a €200m investment by daa Group to develop the infrastructure at the airport to facilitate growth up to and beyond 5m passengers.

The plans include a new mezzanine floor for an expanded security area, larger duty-free shop, bigger executive lounge, more car park spaces, more boarding gates, new aircraft stands, and a new pier.

See More: ACI Europe, Cork, Cork Airport, Daa Group, Micheál Martin

Related

Weight loss drugs lead to a surge in Irish exports to America
Business 2 days ago

Weight loss drugs lead to a surge in Irish exports to America

By: Mark Murphy

easyJet founder launches €500,000 business awards to promote cross-border entrepreneurship in Ireland
Business 3 days ago

easyJet founder launches €500,000 business awards to promote cross-border entrepreneurship in Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business leaders conquer 26 Irish peaks in just nine days to raise €1.5m for children facing cancer
Business 3 days ago

Business leaders conquer 26 Irish peaks in just nine days to raise €1.5m for children facing cancer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Burglars smash their way into church and steal ‘significant sum’ of cash
News 2 days ago

Burglars smash their way into church and steal ‘significant sum’ of cash

By: Fiona Audley

Danny Boyle says it’s an ‘absolute blast’ to launch zombie sequel 28 Years Later in London
Entertainment 2 days ago

Danny Boyle says it’s an ‘absolute blast’ to launch zombie sequel 28 Years Later in London

By: Fiona Audley

Riverdance troupe members join hundreds dancing for 12 solid hours for charity
Life & Style 2 days ago

Riverdance troupe members join hundreds dancing for 12 solid hours for charity

By: Fiona Audley

Protest outside the Dáil over Ireland's housing crisis
News 2 days ago

Protest outside the Dáil over Ireland's housing crisis

By: Mark Murphy

Erin Doherty cast alongside Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter in new BBC drama
Entertainment 2 days ago

Erin Doherty cast alongside Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter in new BBC drama

By: Fiona Audley

‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to grandfather murdered in his home
News 2 days ago

‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to grandfather murdered in his home

By: Fiona Audley