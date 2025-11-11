Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint expands Cork operations with new AI innovation centre
Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint expands Cork operations with new AI innovation centre

A LEADING cybersecurity firm has expanded its operations in Ireland with the launch of a new AI innovation centre.

US-headquartered Proofpoint announced this week it plans to strengthen its international operations by investing in its base in Cork.

The project, which is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, will bring new specialist roles to the city centre location - including data scientists and artificial intelligence (AI) and large language model (LLMs) specialists at its newly opened AI Innovation Centre.

Proofpoint is expanding its operations in Cork city

“The ongoing expansion of Proofpoint in Cork is a clear reflection of Ireland’s continued success in attracting world-class companies to establish their international hubs here,” said Peter Burke, Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

“The creation of up to 100 new roles in the coming years, including in AI and large language models, further strengthens our position as a global technology and innovation hub,” he added.

Proofpoint will be bringing 45 new specialist roles to its Ireland location, with a continued growth trajectory of up to 100 additional roles over the coming years.

In the future Proofpoint will also bring a security operations team to Cork and increase roles in other functions such as its data security team.

As part of this, Proofpoint is also expanding its office space in Cork.

“Our ongoing investment in our Ireland-based business is critical to our international growth, and to strengthening our ability to protect European organisations,” said Remi Thomas, Chief Financial Officer at Proofpoint.

“Today’s cyber-attacks are growing in sophistication, and AI plays a critical role in an organisation’s defence against these threats," he added.

“We are excited to tap into Cork’s technical talent base to further strengthen our industry-leading AI-driven solutions, enabling us to detect and prevent emerging threats at an unprecedented scale, while keeping data secure.”

