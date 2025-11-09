European law firm Fieldfisher merges with Regan Wall to build leading Irish corporate law team

LEADING European law firm Fieldfisher has announced a significant expansion of its Irish operations by merging with Regan Wall LLP, one of Ireland's most active boutique corporate law firms.

The deal will increase Fieldfisher's employees in Ireland to 140 professionals, including 18 partners, comprising 124 people based in Dublin and 16 in Cork.

Fieldfisher Ireland will operate from Regan Wall's award-winning offices at One South Mall in Cork, establishing its second location in Ireland.

"This merger represents a landmark moment for clients of both Regan Wall and Fieldfisher and for our business in Ireland," said JP McDowell, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Ireland.

"By combining Regan Wall's outstanding domestic M&A expertise with Fieldfisher's established presence in the Irish market and our broader international footprint, we are creating a uniquely powerful corporate offering."

Expansion strategy

Renowned for advising on high-value transactions across various sectors including healthcare, technology and financial services, Regan Wall is led by Partners Adrian Wall and Kieran Regan.

For Regan Wall and its clients, the merger provides access to Fieldfisher's international network and platform, enabling the team to offer broader capabilities and seamless cross-border support.

This latest development is part of Fieldfisher's wider international expansion strategy, with a series of recent office openings in Austria, Italy, Poland and Portugal seeing it operate from 28 offices across 14 countries.

The expansion in Ireland is expected to increase Fieldfisher's revenues in the country by more than 20 per cent, further consolidating its standing in the Irish legal market.

The team in Ireland works closely with colleagues across the Fieldfisher network, advising on a broad range of corporate matters including M&A, commercial contracts, governance and compliance, private equity fundraisings, joint ventures, restructurings and corporate finance.

The team has specialist expertise in energy sector transactions, with a strong track record advising on the development of onshore and offshore wind farms, battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and solar energy developments.

'Excited to join Fieldfisher'

"Adrian and Kieran bring deep sector-led M&A experience that will significantly enhance our capabilities, positioning our corporate practice among the most prominent in the country," added McDowell.

"This merger is not just about scale, it's about synergy, quality and delivering exceptional value to clients across Ireland and beyond."

Commenting on the deal, Adrian Wall said: "We've built something special at Regan Wall and when it came to choosing a partner for our growth and expansion, Fieldfisher stood out for us.

"Their collaborative culture, international reach and sector expertise align with our own values and ambitions.

"Kieran and I are genuinely excited to join Fieldfisher, not just for our clients but for our team as well.

"Joining Fieldfisher opens a broader platform for growth and innovation, while continuing to deliver the high-quality, partner-led service we're known for."