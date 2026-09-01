Teen charged with murder of man in Co. Tyrone

A TEENAGER has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Co. Tyrone.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and threats to kill, the PSNI has confirmed.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police were called to the incident at a house at the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon just after 10.55am on Saturday, August 29.

Mid Ulster District Commander, Superintendent Peter Stevenson said the force had received a report from a member of the public of an “ongoing disturbance” at the house.

“Officers arrived a short time later and discovered the body of a man aged 61, his 48-year-old wife, who had sustained non-life threatening injuries, and their severely injured eight-year-old daughter,” he said.

“Our officers immediately commenced first aid on the woman and girl – and I am in no doubt that their quick-thinking actions gave the young girl a fighting chance of survival.”

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance later attended and took both females to hospital.”

The girl remains in hospital where her condition is described as "stable".

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.