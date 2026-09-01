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Guidance on preparing for emergencies to be sent to every home in Ireland
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Guidance on preparing for emergencies to be sent to every home in Ireland

THE Irish public will receive guidance on how to prepare for national emergencies this month.

A newly launched campaign will advise people across the country on how they can prepare themselves for unexpected emergencies and periods of disruption.

The Be Emergency Ready Campaign was launched over the weekend by Defence Minister Helen McEntee.

“Across Ireland, we have experienced storms, flooding, power outages and other emergencies that remind us of the importance of being prepared,” Minister McEntee said.

“The Be Emergency Ready campaign is about helping people and families take simple actions now so that we are better prepared should disruption occur,” she explained.

The initiative was revealed at a launch event held at the newly refurbished Meath Civil Defence facility in Navan.

As part of the campaign, every household in Ireland will receive a dedicated emergency preparedness booklet by post from the end of September.

Similar campaigns have already been launched across Europe, dedicated to helping households prepare for emergencies.

“I encourage everyone to take the time to read the booklet when it arrives, work through the checklist, complete the important information section and keep it somewhere easy to find,” Minister McEntee said.

“A small amount of preparation today can make a significant difference tomorrow,” she added.

Kieran Kehoe, Chief Executive of Meath County Council, has welcomed the initiative.

“Local authority staff are often the first on the ground during an emergency, and we see at first hand the impact such situations can have on people,” he said.

“This booklet contains common-sense information that will help people to prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

He added: “We are happy to support the campaign and will also make the booklet available in local authority buildings, libraries, and through the Public Participation Network.”

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See More: Booklet, Emergency, Helen McEntee, Ireland

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