Jobs boost for Ireland as professional services firm Highspring announces international expansion 

LEADING global professional services firm Highspring has announced plans to expand its international operations through its Ireland operations.

The move will see the creation of 50 new jobs in Ireland over the coming years across Highspring's engineering, operations, finance, consulting and technology-related departments.

The investment, supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, will aid the company's growing Managed Services, Consulting and Talent Solutions businesses.

"Our talented team in Ireland has become a critical part of how we deliver for clients around the world and has enabled Highspring's accelerated growth," said Brian Waller, CEO of Highspring.

"These new roles build on the success we've already experienced here and reinforce our commitment to Ireland as an important part of our global strategy."

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Highspring formally launched its Dublin office in 2025 as part of a significant international growth strategy.

The firm said the expansion will deliver several strategic benefits, including enhanced access to Ireland's highly-skilled talent and improved support for European clients.

It will also provide a stronger global delivery model that increases operational resilience and expands the company's multi-shore service capabilities.

'Depth of talent'

"I warmly welcome Highspring's expansion of its operations in Ireland and its plans to create 50 new jobs over the coming years," said Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

"This investment is a strong endorsement of Ireland's reputation as a leading location for internationally-focused businesses and professional services organisations.

"The new roles across engineering, operations, finance, consulting and technology will provide excellent opportunities for highly-skilled professionals and further strengthen Ireland's position as a hub for innovation, talent and business excellence."

Dónal Travers, Executive Director of IDA Ireland, added: "Highspring's decision to expand its operations in Ireland reflects the country's continued attractiveness as a location for globally-focused professional services organisations.

"The planned creation of 50 new jobs reflects the depth of talent available in Ireland and the country's track record in supporting companies as they scale internationally."

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