Diageo acquires leading Texas super premium whiskey distiller, Balcones Distilling
Business

Diageo, the parent company of Guinness, has acquired Balcones Distilling (‘Balcones’), a Texas craft distiller and one of the leading producers of American Single Malt Whiskey in the United States.

Founded in Waco, Texas in 2008, Balcones is a celebrated player in the emerging whiskey movement in Texas, with a diverse portfolio of award-winning super premium and above whiskies, including Texas “1” American Single Malt, Lineage American Single Malt and Baby Blue Corn Whiskey.

Balcones embraces Texas’ intense heat as well as its temperature fluctuations to create whiskies with differentiated flavours.

The team also leverages distinctive high quality, and often locally sourced, original ingredients, including Texas-grown malted barley and roasted blue corn, to produce a range of highly decorated whiskies.

Claudia Schubert, President, Diageo North America, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Balcones Distilling into Diageo. The Balcones team are true innovators and pioneers in the emerging American Single Malt and Texas whiskey movements, and their super premium plus whiskies are highly complementary to our whiskey portfolio.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands in fast growing segments, such as super premium whiskey, and we look forward to working with the Balcones team to support further growth for these world-class whiskies."

Greg Allen, Chairman, Balcones Distilling, said:

"Balcones started with an idea driven by an innovative spirit and passion to create something original and authentic in the heart of Texas.

"Now, we couldn’t be prouder to have created these award-winning American Single Malt and Texas whiskies, but also to have helped initiate an exciting new era of whiskey in Texas.

"We are thrilled that Diageo shares our belief in its potential and we look forward to seeing Diageo bring Balcones’ incredible whiskies to more consumers."

