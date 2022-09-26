Domino's Pizza announces 1,000 jobs as customers expected to consume 700,000 pizzas this winter
Business

Domino's Pizza announces 1,000 jobs as customers expected to consume 700,000 pizzas this winter

DOMINO'S PIZZA, the global pizza restaurant franchise, will create 1,000 new jobs in the Irish market as it enters what its has described as "a very busy period with international football and the festive peak."

The firm announced on Monday that they will fulfil the new roles across 88 stores in Ireland.

Domino's are recruiting around the country for a variety of positions, including delivery drivers, in-store team members and pizza makers.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Domino's are predicting that customers will consume 700,000 pizzas this coming winter.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Scott Bush, CEO of Domino's Pizza Group Ireland, said that he wasn't concerned that customers may cut out takeaways as a way to save money – even in a cost-of-living crisis.

“I think people still want a treat, particularly in challenging times, to be slightly indulgent, and of course they like hot food delivery to their front door."

In a statement, he also said:

“As we approach a very busy period with international football and the festive peak, we are excited to announce 1,000 new roles with Domino’s across Ireland.

“We are proud to be able to offer a range of flexible in-store and contract driver roles, which may be suited to those looking for additional employment opportunities or to fit around study or family life.”

See More: Domino's Pizza, Jobs

Related

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome
Life & Style 2 hours ago

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome

By: Irish Post

ALDI signs €8.5m to bring Irish confectionaries worldwide
Business 3 days ago

ALDI signs €8.5m to bring Irish confectionaries worldwide

By: Irish Post

Coca Cola Ireland's top brand for 18th year
Business 2 weeks ago

Coca Cola Ireland's top brand for 18th year

By: Irish Post

Latest

Stephen Kenny believes that his young Ireland team are only going to get better
Sport 43 minutes ago

Stephen Kenny believes that his young Ireland team are only going to get better

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Double gold success for Ireland at World Rowing Championships
Sport 21 hours ago

Double gold success for Ireland at World Rowing Championships

By: Gerard Donaghy

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met
News 23 hours ago

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid after Irish Post photographer Brendan Farrell passes away
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid after Irish Post photographer Brendan Farrell passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy