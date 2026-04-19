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Dublin construction firm wins Amazon award for boosting Ireland's cloud infrastructure status
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Dublin construction firm wins Amazon award for boosting Ireland's cloud infrastructure status

The award also recognised John Paul Construction’s outstanding contribution to employment and international service expansion (Image: John Paul Construction)

A DUBLIN construction firm has won an award from Amazon for helping to strengthen Ireland's status as a world leader in cloud infrastructure.

John Paul Construction received the 2026 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Horizon Award at the AWS Cloud Infrastructure Ecosystem Business Breakfast 2026 on Thursday.

The award, now in its fourth year, also recognised John Paul Construction's outstanding contribution to employment and international service expansion.

"It is an honour to accept the 2026 AWS Horizon Award on behalf of everyone in John Paul Construction," said Liam Kenny, Chief Executive Officer.

"This award will have particular resonance for the team members who have continued to work with AWS since our first project together over 12 years ago.

"The support of AWS has been instrumental in our evolution as an international technical contractor and today marks a notable milestone on that journey."

Celebrating success

The AWS Horizon Award honours firms that are exporting products or services internationally or making a positive contribution to the reputation of Ireland's cloud infrastructure industry.

Founded in 1949, John Paul Construction is a leading international specialist in construction, infrastructure and fit-out with a reputation for integrity, innovation and excellence.

As well as commercial and residential developments, it specialises in projects within the data centre, life sciences and infrastructure sectors.

The company employs more than 700 people and has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, London, Amsterdam, Riyadh and Bahrain.

In Ireland, AWS employs more than 4,200 employees directly and around 6,500 people in total across Amazon and AWS.

Niamh Gallagher, Country Lead for AWS in Ireland, said the expansion of the country's data centre industry has given Irish businesses the chance to develop world-leading products and solutions in the engineering, manufacturing, logistics and construction sectors.

"We should celebrate the success of companies like John Paul Construction and honour the contributions they have made to enterprise and employment not just in Ireland but around the world," she added.

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See More: Amazon, Dublin, John Paul Construction

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