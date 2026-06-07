Young woman dies in Co. Cork collision

A YOUNG woman has died following a road-traffic collision in Co. Cork.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N73 Mallow-Dublin Road at Kildorrery at around 7.25am today.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body was removed to the local mortuary where a post-mortem examination is due to take place, while the coroner has been notified.

The N73 is currently closed between Kildorrery Village and the R522 to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have urged road users who were travelling in the area between 7am and 7.30am today and who may have camera footage to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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