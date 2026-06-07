Senator says government's 'purely symbolic' travel ban on Israeli ministers doesn't go far enough

A SENATOR has said a travel ban preventing two Israeli ministers from travelling to Ireland is 'purely symbolic' and doesn't go far enough.

Patricia Stephenson, the Social Democrats spokesperson on foreign affairs, described the ban on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich as a 'step in the right direction'.

However, Ms Stephenson called for further sanctions on Israel, as well as a boycott of Ireland's home Nations League fixture and the implementation of a wide-ranging Occupied Territories Bill.

"It's time the Taoiseach stops announcing the bare minimum, and framing it as a significant effort, while Palestinians continue to be slaughtered indiscriminately by a rogue state," she said.

In a post on social media, Taoisaech Micheál Martin confirmed that Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, had banned Israeli Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Last month, the Taoiseach criticised Ben-Gvir, Israel's Minister for National Security, over his 'shocking behaviour… towards illegally detained members of the Sumud Flotilla'.

Ben-Gvir had shared videos of himself goading activists, which included Irish nationals, as they were knelt down with their heads bowed and their hands bound behind their backs.

Mr Martin added that he hoped to receive backing for further sanctions at EU level.

"Their behaviour, not just in context of the flotilla, but their consistent statements in terms of Palestinians essentially amount to a desire to see the elimination of Palestinians from Palestine," said the Taoiseach.

"That's something the international community need to take on board and we will be pursuing that with others."

'Talking out of both sides of their mouth'

Ms Stephenson welcomed the bans on the Israeli ministers, describing them as 'the embodiment of everything that is evil about Israel's genocidal regime'.

However, she added: "While this action is a step in the right direction, it is a purely symbolic gesture and should not distract from what we must do to effectively sanction Israel.

"To start, the Government must reverse its decision to proceed with Ireland's scheduled Nations League fixture against Israel in October.

"Senior ministers have been talking out of both sides of their mouth on this issue, saying they support the FAI's decision for the game to go ahead while announcing their intention to boycott it.

"It is unconscionable that we would legitimise the Israeli regime by engaging with them for the purpose of sport while it commits unbridled genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

"On June 10, the Social Democrats will use its private members' time to bring forward a Dáil motion demanding the Government withdraw its support for this game."

Ms Stephenson also criticised the government's plans for a watered-down Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban only goods and not services.

"We have a legal obligation to ban trade with illegal territories — and trade includes goods and services," she said.

"This is the very least that the Government should be doing.

"It's time the Taoiseach stops announcing the bare minimum, and framing it as a significant effort, while Palestinians continue to be slaughtered indiscriminately by a rogue state."

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