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Ombudsman launches investigation after death of man in garda custody in Dublin
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Ombudsman launches investigation after death of man in garda custody in Dublin

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched by the garda ombudsman following the death of a man in custody.

The man, aged in his 30s, died after becoming ill at a garda station in Dublin on Saturday.

Fiosrú, Office of the Police Ombudsman, revealed it had received a referral from An Garda Síochána in relation to the incident.

In a statement, gardaí said that medical assistance was provided to the man after he became ill.

"A man in his 30s who was in garda custody at a garda station in Dublin became unresponsive in a cell and urgent assistance was requested," it read.

"Despite immediate resuscitative attempts by garda members and by medical personnel first responders who attended, the man was later pronounced dead.

"The Coroner has been notified."

Fiosrú said the referral was made following the man's death and that their on-call team of investigators attended the scene.

It added that as the matter is now under investigation, it cannot make any further comment.

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See More: Dublin, Fiosrú

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