Katie Taylor to fulfil 'impossible dream' as homecoming swansong at Croke Park is confirmed

KATIE TAYLOR has said she will be fulfilling what at one stage looked like an impossible dream when she steps out at Croke Park later this year for the final fight of her career.

The Bray Bomber has made no secret of her desire for a homecoming fight at Croker, which last hosted boxing more than 50 years ago when the legendary Muhammad Ali defeated Alvin Lewis.

Now, Taylor will realise that dream with the chance to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world when she faces Flora Pili in front of more than 80,000 people on September 5.

"We did it, we've actually brought boxing back to Croke Park," said Taylor at a press conference at the stadium on Friday.

"This has been on my career bucket list, especially these last couple of months but this is beyond my wildest dreams that we're actually here, that we've got it over the line."

She added: "This was really an impossible dream a few years ago and here we are, this is going to be the iconic moment of my whole career.

"I have a chance to fight in a packed-out stadium in Croke Park, our most iconic venue — it's the cathedral of Irish sport.

"I also have the chance to become a three-time undisputed champion, how amazing is that? It would be the perfect way to end my career."

'Real fight with real risk'

Taylor hasn't fought since winning her trilogy fight against Amanda Serrano for a clean sweep against the Puerto Rican last July.

Two months later as she took a break while mulling her future in the sport, she vacated her WBC super lightweight title.

However, with current champion Sandy Ryan vacating the title after recently announcing her pregnancy, the WBC has given Taylor the chance to become an undisputed champion for the third time in her career by ordering her to fight Pili.

Despite the emotion surrounding the occasion, Taylor explained she still had a tough challenge to see off the undefeated French fighter aiming to spoil the party but added that she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It is very important that I win the fight, I've got a real fight in front of me," she said.

"I think after the last fight I wasn't sure whether I was going to fight again and the only thing that would have given me that passion again was Croke Park.

"I also wanted it to be a real fight with real risk that gives you the drive and the hunger to go again and I have that in Flora.

"This is a feal fight, it a very dangerous fight and I have to be at my very, very best."

She added: "For sure it's going to be a dangerous fight, like I said I wanted to be involved in a real fight.

"I didn't want to end my career with someone I can walk over, I wanted to end with a real challenge and Flora is that real challenge.

"She creates a dangerous opponent and I'm going to have to be at my very, very best to win this fight but I love these kind of challenges.

"I don't think I've ducked any challenge over the last few years and I wanted to end my career like that, I want to fight the best and beat the best.

"I have one last chance to put on a great performance and after that I can reflect on an amazing career but right now, I'm just focussing on that fight."

'This is bigger than boxing'

While Taylor was focussing on the battle in the ring, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn praised her successful battle to put women's boxing on the map, with the Croke Park bout being just reward.

"Yes, it will be the biggest ever moment in the history of female boxing," he said.

"Yes, it will be the biggest crowd in the history of female boxing.

"Yes, it will be the biggest crowd in the history of female sport for an individual athlete but it will also be one of the greatest sporting moments this country has ever seen.

"More importantly than that, it will be her moment.

"Someone that's never said 'I should have this, I'm entitled to that' but someone that has worked tirelessly for these kind of moments.

"When Katie Taylor walks out at Croke Park on September 5, if there is a dry eye in the house, I will be astonished."

He added: "This is bigger than boxing, this is bigger than sport, this is about inspiring people to have a dream, to follow that dream with an unwavering work ethic and a belief and a desire to make things happen.

"You are an inspiration and the country should be so proud of what you're about to witness on September 5."

Taylor herself added that she was not just taking on the fight for herself but for 'every single person around the whole nation who has supported me'.

"I've often been given praise over these last few years for raising the sport of female boxing but that was only possible because the Irish people bought into it," she said.

"The Irish people have proven themselves the best fans in the world time and time again.

"I get a chance to put on one last performance in this amazing career, it's beyond my wildest dreams.

"I'm going to end on a high, I'm going to end on a career-best performance, that's my plan."

Tickets for the fight go on general sale at 10am on Friday, June 12.

Pre-sale for Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass members opens at 9am on Wednesday, June 10.

Lidl customers can access pre-sale tickets through the Lidl Plus App from 10am on Wednesday.

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