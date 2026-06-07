Tributes after Co. Tyrone principal who 'dedicated his life to serving others' dies aged 49

TRIBUTES have been paid to a school principal from Co. Tyrone who has passed away at the age of 49.

Barry Conroy had worked at St Oliver Plunkett Primary School and Nursery Unit in Beragh, Omagh for 27 years and became principal in 2022.

The father-of-three is due to be laid to rest on Monday, June 8.

A statement from Oonagh Donnelly, chair of the school's Board of Governors, said Mr Conroy had a 'lasting impact' on all the children he worked with.

"Barry was a highly-respected and dedicated leader who served our school for 27 years as teacher then principal," read the statement.

"Throughout that time, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to pupils, staff and the wider community.

"His leadership was characterised by his living out of the School Ethos — Caring, Sharing and Learning every day of his career.

"Barry's commitment made a lasting impact on the lives of pupils, past and present."

The statement added that the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) had attended the school to provide support to pupils and staff.

Paying its own tribute, the CCMS said: "Barry was a highly-regarded and deeply dedicated school leader with a lifelong connection to St Oliver Plunkett's, as a past pupil, a teacher of more than 20 years, and latterly as its principal.

"He was a man wholly committed to Catholic education and to the life of his community, serving his parish with great faith and devotion."

'Dedication'

Mr Conroy's passing was felt across the entire community in Beragh, where he was a long-serving member of the Red Knights GAA club.

As a player, he won a championship and league double with the club in 2000 and served as club secretary for 13 years.

At the time of his death, he was the manager of the club's under-16 Ladies team.

"His contribution to Beragh Red Knights and Tyrone GAA has been immense, and his loss will be felt deeply throughout every corner of our club and far beyond," read a club statement.

"Beyond the GAA, Barry was a highly-respected school principal at St Oliver Plunkett's, Beragh.

"His dedication to young people, education, staff and community life touched countless families across our parish."

It added: "Barry embodied the values of service, kindness, faith, friendship, leadership and community spirit.

"His presence enriched our club and our parish, and his legacy will live on for many years through the countless lives he influenced and through the generations of young people he encouraged, supported and inspired."

'A truly exceptional person'

Meanwhile, community hub the Flaxmill Centre said many local people were 'struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a respected, admired and much-loved individual'.

"Barry was a remarkable man who dedicated his life to serving others," read a statement.

"As Principal of St Oliver Plunkett's Primary School, Beragh, he touched the lives of countless young people and families through his leadership, kindness and unwavering commitment to education.

"He was deeply respected throughout the community and his influence reached far beyond the classroom.

"A passionate advocate for community life, Barry generously gave his time, energy and talents to a wide range of organisations and initiatives.

"His commitment to helping others, supporting young people and strengthening community spirit made a lasting impact that will be remembered for generations to come.

"Those who knew Barry will remember his warmth, humility, generosity and genuine care for others.

"He led not through recognition or reward, but through quiet example, always placing the needs of others before his own.

"Today, our community mourns the loss of a truly exceptional person."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.