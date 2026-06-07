'Despicable': Politicians unite in condemnation of racist arson attack on former gospel hall in Belfast

POLITICIANS have united in condemnation of an arson attack at a former gospel hall in Belfast, which the police are treating as a hate crime.

The fire at the former Shankill Gospel Hall, which has been closed for around five years, broke out at around 2.45am on Saturday.

No one was injured in the blaze but the PSNI said the building, which was due to be converted into a shop, was 'totally gutted'.

"This out-of-use building had been bought by legitimate business people who would have brought jobs to the local community and, as with any crime motivated by hate, we will be providing them with an enhanced level of supervision, investigation and support," said Superintendent Finola Dornan.

'Poison pumped online'

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll described the attack as 'despicable' and blasted misinformation being spread online.

"A man who has called this place home for 18 years has watched his life's savings burn to the ground," he added.

"This is the direct the result of weeks of poison pumped online — cowards warning of an 'influx of people' and sneering at 'foreign food'. That bile has now ended in arson.

"A shopkeeper trying to make a living is not the enemy of the Shankill. The enemy of working-class communities is a system that denies us jobs, housing and hope, and then tells us to blame our neighbour instead of those at the top.

"This shop would have brought jobs to an area that desperately needs them. Racism puts food on nobody's table. It only ever keeps working people divided.

"Every migrant family in this city should be welcomed. The vast majority of people stand with them — not with the racists.

"These thugs don't speak for the Shankill and they certainly don't speak for the working-class people of Belfast."

'Great disservice'

DUP counterpart Brian Kingston echoed Mr Carroll's condemnation of false information being spread online that has now ultimately hindered regeneration efforts in the area.

"Appalled to see the destruction caused to the former Shankill Gospel Hall by an overnight arson attack," he said.

"After lying vacant since it closed five years ago, the Hall was recently purchased by an Indian couple who were in the process of opening an Indian-themed supermarket — primarily vegetables, rices, spices and other Indian specialities.

"Some people have gone out of their way to engender opposition to this, including intimidation and spreading false information online — it was not going to sell halal meat, in fact there would be no meat as they are Hindu people who are mostly vegetarian.

"Those who carried out this arson attack have done a great disservice to efforts to regenerate the Shankill Road. Would they rather have burnt-out derelict buildings than a retail business providing local employment?"

'Diversity enriches communities'

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker hit out at those who claim their actions are motivated by a desire to protect others.

"Really sad to see a racially motivated fire on Shankill Road has destroyed a church that was being converted into a supermarket," he said.

"Something that had been posted about online for weeks in a very negative manner.

"There is so much hate being spread, with no other reason than intolerance.

"Remember those involved in race riots and attacks, who claimed to protect women: over 40 per cent had been reported to police for domestic abuse.

"Diversity enriches communities."

Urging anyone with information to contact police, Supt Dornan said tackling hate crime was not solely the responsibility of the PSNI and called for a joined-up approach.

"As a Police Service, we do not underestimate the impact hate-related crimes have on victims, their families and wider communities," she said.

"While we have a key role to play in tackling, preventing and supporting victims of hate incidents and hate crimes, this is a wider societal issue which cannot be resolved by policing alone."

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