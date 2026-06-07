Arrest after man in his 60s hospitalised with serious injuries following Co. Laois assault

GARDAÍ investigating an assault in Co. Laois that left a man in his 60s requiring hospital treatment for serious injuries have made an arrest.

The incident occurred in Main Street, Portarlington at around 1.15am today.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin to be treated for serious injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is currently being detained at a garda station in Co. Laois.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have video footage from the area of Main Street, Portarlington from between 12.45am and 1.30am today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 or any garda station.

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