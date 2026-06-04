London-based Irishman in need of specialist cancer treatment in Israel

A LONDON-BASED Irishman who is fighting an aggressive form of cancer is hoping to access potentially life-saving treatment in Israel.

Derek Reale, who hails from the village of Hospital-Herbertstown in Co. Limerick, has been living in London for 38 years.

First diagnosed in October 2023, Mr Reale has undergone various treatments since then and is now facing stage 4 metastatic cancer which was spread to his lungs.

Sadly, he has been told that he has exhausted all treatment options available on the NHS.

“Derek has gone through every treatment available to him through the NHS - immunotherapy, targeted therapies,” his family confirmed in a statement

“Recently, we received the devastating news that there are no further treatment options left for him in the UK,” they added.

“As a family, hearing this has been heartbreaking,” they admit.

“But we are not ready to accept that this is the end of the road for Derek.”

Instead, the family has discovered an option for treatment in Israel which could prove life-saving for the Hillingdon-based Irishman.

“There is one final option — a treatment called Tumour Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapy, available at Sheba Medical Centre in Israel, one of the world’s leading cancer hospitals,” the family confirmed as they launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of the treatment.

“TIL therapy has shown real promise for patients who have exhausted standard treatments, they explained.

“Derek has been assessed as a candidate, meaning he has a genuine chance to benefit from it.

“This treatment offers something we haven’t had in a long time – hope,” they added.

“But we are asking for help. The cost of treatment, travel, accommodation, and medical support is far beyond what our family can manage alone.

“We are doing everything we can, but we cannot reach this goal without support.”

The Reale family is hoping to raise €130k to support Derek to access the treatment.

Nearly half of that amount has been raised already.

Mr Reale, who is in Israel this week for preliminary meetings at the Sheba Medical Centre, said the kindness shown to him already has given him “strength” to continue his cancer battle.

“I am faced with a challenge in life at present and I am trying to arrange treatment in Israel, which is my last try,” the married father-of-two, who is a trained nurse, told The Irish Post.

“I have had a full life over here in London, but I want to try stay a bit longer for my two kids,” he added.

“I’ve always tried to stay steady in the face of uncertainty - remaining stoic, but not standing still.

“For me, that means planning carefully, taking each step as it comes, and holding on to purpose even on the harder days.

“Over the past weeks, the kindness and support received have meant more to me than I can properly express.

“Every donation, every message, and every share has given me strength and reminded me that I’m not facing this alone.”

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

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