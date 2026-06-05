The dull men strike back, thank goodness

THINGS fall apart; the centre cannot hold.

WB Yeats, the great Irish poet, wonderful lyricist, and holder of some deeply dubious political views, wrote this in 1919 when Ireland was indeed in turmoil.

A couple of decades later, when the whole world was in turmoil, Yeats showed his true colours with some of the fascist-friendly sympathies he expressed; but that poem is still a beacon for certain, uncertain, times.

The times we are in now are just such times...

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