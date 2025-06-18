easyJet founder launches €500,000 business awards to promote cross-border entrepreneurship in Ireland

EASYJET founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou has launched an initiative designed to celebrate and support cross-border entrepreneurship and encourage start-ups on the island of Ireland.

The North-South Business Cooperation Awards will see a total prize fund of €500,000 awarded to 18 entrepreneurs, across nine teams, who have started businesses registered in Ireland or Northern Ireland within the past five years and who are now trading cross-border.

"These awards represent more than just recognition — they embody a commitment to building a better, more connected future on the island of Ireland," said Mr Haji-Ioannou.

'Lasting peace and economic prosperity'

The awards were launched today by the Stelios Foundation at the Monaghan Peace Campus.

Among those in attendance was Daniel Mulhall, former Irish Ambassador to Britain, the US, Germany and Malaysia, who championed the initiative as a brilliant economic opportunity for all communities.

The awards will culminate on Thursday, October 30 this year with a high-profile ceremony at Castle Leslie Estate in Co. Monaghan.

The symbolic location close to the border was chosen to honour the spirit of cross-community partnership.

Mr Haji-Ioannou — who launched the first flight from Luton Airport to Belfast a few months after the Good Friday agreement in 1998 — will personally present the awards and meet the finalists.

"When businesses from both sides of the border collaborate, they do more than drive economic growth; they build trust, create lasting jobs and strengthen the social and economic fabric of our communities," said Mr Haji-Ioannou.

"We are working for lasting peace and economic prosperity on the island of Ireland.

"Just as easyJet brought people together across Europe, these awards bring businesses together across the island of Ireland — empowering them to grow, hire and contribute to a stronger all-island economy."

'Timely and inspiring'

The initiative is being partnered by the charity Co-operation Ireland.

Ian Jeffers, the charity's Chief Executive, said the awards would have a lasting economic benefit for all communities.

"Cross-border business partnerships can play a powerful role in promoting peace, prosperity and shared understanding," he said.

"These awards recognise that co-operation is not just a shared ideal — it's a powerful driver of real economic progress.

"Sir Stelios' commitment to backing ambitious entrepreneurs across the island is both timely and inspiring.

"By supporting ventures that operate beyond traditional boundaries, we're helping to embed lasting economic ties that benefit communities North and South."

Applications are now open for cross-border business entrepreneurs that meet the criteria, with full details and entry forms available for download by clicking here.

Applications are to be submitted to [email protected] no later than 5pm Irish time on September 15, 2025.