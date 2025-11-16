Legal technology firm Clio opens new Dublin office with plans to expand Irish workforce

CANADIAN legal technology company Clio has announced the opening of a new office in Dublin with plans to add more than 40 new jobs to its Irish workforce over the next year.

Headquartered in British Columbia, the global leader in legal AI technology has had a presence in Ireland for more than a decade.

The firm says its new office at Two Dockland Central reflects its ongoing investment in Ireland's technology ecosystem and reinforces Dublin's role as a cornerstone of Clio's global operations.

"Clio has proudly called Dublin home for more than 10 years," said Sarah Murphy, General Manager, International at Clio.

"Our growth here is a direct reflection of the incredible talent and culture that define our Dublin team."

New roles

Since opening its Dublin office in 2013, Clio has grown from a small local team into one of Ireland's most dynamic technology employers.

The office now serves as Clio's British and European headquarters, housing teams across engineering, product development, customer success and marketing.

Over the past decade, the Dublin team has helped shape Clio's global product strategy and driven advances in AI and legal technology now used by more than 400,000 legal professionals in over 130 countries.

Clio's growth in Ireland has been recognised through its Great Place to Work certification and continued expansion in both scope and scale.

The company says Ireland's rich tech talent and culture of innovation have been key to this success.

It now plans to expand its Dublin team from 60 to more than 100 employees over the next year, adding new roles across research and development, AI innovation and go-to-market functions.

The expansion builds on years of growth and collaboration, serving as both a space for continued innovation and a symbol of Clio's connection to Ireland's vibrant tech and legal communities.

'Talent'

"We have scaled substantially over the years and built an environment of collaboration, creativity and purpose that continues to shape the future of Clio and advance our mission to transform the legal experience for all," added Murphy.

Michael Lohan, CEO at IDA Ireland, said Clio's expansion 'reinforces Ireland's position as a leading destination for global technology and innovation'.

"Their continued investment highlights the strength of our talent and the collaborative ecosystem that drives companies to grow here," he added.