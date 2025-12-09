New prescription service will ‘empower’ community pharmacists in Ireland

A NEW service being launched by Boots Ireland this week will allow community pharmacists across the country to prescribe medicine for the first time.

The high street chain has announced the launch of its Common Conditions Service, which it describes as “a significant healthcare initiative that will empower community pharmacists to provide advice, treatment and for the first time in Ireland, prescribe prescription-only medication, when appropriate, for eight common conditions”.

Historically, pharmacists in Ireland have offered advice and over-the-counter solutions; now, after the required legal changes were made, they will also be able to prescribe, where appropriate, and supply certain prescription-only medicines directly.

The initial eight common conditions covered by the service include allergic rhinitis, cold sores, conjunctivitis, impetigo, oral thrush, shingles, uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) and vulvovaginal thrush.

"We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of this transformative healthcare initiative in Ireland," said Caoimhe McAuley, Director of Pharmacy & Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots.

"The Common Conditions Service underscores Boots’ unwavering commitment to expanding patient care within the community," she added.

"By enabling our highly trained pharmacists to diagnose and prescribe for these common ailments, we are improving access to primary care for everyone and significantly reducing pressure on GP services."

Patients can now access the Common Conditions Service by booking an online appointment with the high street health and beauty chain.

Additionally, customers can walk into a Boots pharmacy and speak to a pharmacist or be referred by a Healthcare Assistant for a consultation.

"The consultation is priced at €35, and while that is not covered by government schemes, any prescribed and dispensed medicines may be eligible for reimbursement under existing schemes," the firm states.