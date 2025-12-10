US healthcare tech company RxSense chooses Dublin as location for European office
Business

US healthcare tech company RxSense chooses Dublin as location for European office

Rick Bates, founder and CEO of RxSense (Image: RxSense)

US HEALTHCARE technology company RxSense has chosen Dublin as the location for its new European office.

The firm, which helps organisations to streamline pharmaceutical services and aims to make prescription medication more affordable, says the move will create 75 jobs in the capital.

Headquartered in Boston, RxSense says the new office is a strategic investment in Ireland's talent and innovation ecosystem and will support the continued growth and scale of the company's US operations.

"Ireland has a well-earned reputation for excellence in technology and many US companies have found tremendous success expanding here," said founder and CEO Rick Bates.

Over the next two years, RxSense plans to hire 75 full-time engineering and product roles in Dublin.

The team will play a central role in supporting the company's mission to make prescription medicines more affordable, a challenge in the US, where one-in-five adults have not filled their prescriptions due to cost.

RxSense is addressing this challenge by transforming pharmacy benefits through technology, building cloud-based platforms that deliver transparency and efficiency.

Choosing Dublin

The new Dublin centre will help develop the next generation of RxSense products that simplify healthcare, advance AI innovation and strengthen collaboration across product, engineering and design teams.

"We want to build a team that is deeply aligned with our culture and mission and works collaboratively in a high-performing environment," added Bates.

"Dublin offers that in abundance — it's talent-dense, innovation-driven and culturally in sync with our US roots."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, welcomed today's news.

"This investment is a strong vote of confidence in Ireland's world-class talent and thriving innovation ecosystem," he said.

"RxSense's presence here will not only strengthen our position as a global leader in healthcare technology but also contribute to the development of solutions that make healthcare more accessible.

"I wish the RxSense team the very best for the future and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this expansion will make."

See More: Dublin, RxSense

Related
Business 6 days ago

Eighty new jobs created as Tesco opens new superstore in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Business 6 days ago

Boots doubles footprint at Dublin store following major expansion

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

ID-Pal's acquisition of NorthRow adds financial service leaders to Dublin firm's portfolio

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Live animals bring the nativity to life in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Traitors Ireland star Paudie Maloney will compete in Dancing with the Stars

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Man arrested in connection with Lisa Dorrian murder investigation released

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

RTÉ’s London correspondent Tommy Meskill ‘honoured’ to be given Six One News role

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with cyclist

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Suspicious device which sparked Belfast security alert was ‘viable’

By: Fiona Audley