Irish Government offers support as Carelon closure brings 300 job losses

THE closure of a health tech firm in Co. Limerick will mean 300 job losses it has been confirmed this week.

Carelon Global Solutions Ireland said it has decided to cease trading, after conducting a “review of business operations and a consultation process with employee representatives”.

Based in Castletroy, the health technology company said the closure process is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Irish Government has today offered full support for those people now left without jobs.

“Following the announcement from Carelon, my immediate thoughts are with the workers and their families who are dealing with this difficult news,” Ireland’s Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary said today.

“Our priority now is to ensure that those affected employees will receive access to all necessary supports without delay,” he added.

Minister Calleary’s department has already contacted Carelon to “offer information on all of our income and employment supports that are available to assist these employees over the coming months” he explained.

“A team from the Department will shortly meet with the workforce to ensure prompt access to income supports and to support them into alternative employment, or to access appropriate education, training and development options,” he added.

In terms of practical financial assistance, the Minister advised all those left out of work due to the company’s closure to apply for the state’s jobseekers payment.

“The new jobseeker’s pay-related benefit, which we introduced in March, is available to those who lose their job and meet the eligibility conditions,” he explained.

“This scheme provides a maximum weekly payment of €450 which will help people during this period of uncertainty while they seek new employment.

He added: “Anyone affected should note that the easiest and quickest way to apply for a jobseeker's payment is online at MyWelfare.ie, which provides safe, convenient online access to social welfare services.”